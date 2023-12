Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the rest of the team Animal are basking in the success of the new movie. And truly what a phenomenon it is. Yes, there are some unfavourable responses from the audience but the love and adulation that is being poured in for the sheer cinematic experience that Sandeep has delivered has been astounding. Animal movie reviews are pouring in to date and Allu Arjun has shared his experience of watching the new movie.

Allu Arjun shares his views after watching Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal movie

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun took to his X handle and showered praise on the movie and the cast and crew of Animal. He confessed to being blown away by the cinematic brilliance and congratulated the whole team of Animal. Praising Ranbir's craft in the movie, Allu Arjun wrote, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level," while adding that he found his performance very inspiring. He is at the loss of words to describe the magic RK has created on-screen. And for the same, he offers his deepest respects. Also Read - Animal Movie review: Arshad Warsi hails Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie in his unique style

Allu Arjun praised his Pushpa costar Rashmika Mandanna and called her performance in Animal, her best by far. He further teased fans saying that much more is to unfold. He was very much impressed by Bobby Deol's performance as well. His impactful performance silenced him. Allu Arjun says his terrific performance commands respect. The stylish star also gushed about Anil Kapoor's experience and Triptii Dimri's bold performance. Also Read - Animal Movie Review: Swanand Kirkire reacts to alpha male Ranbir Kapoor in movie; says 'Indian Cinema is being embarassed'

Allu Arjun praised the technicians and the crew members on the whole. He congratulated Sandeep and predicted that his films are going to change the future of Indian cinema. The wholehearted review is going viral right now. Check it out here:

#Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects to the highest… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 8, 2023

Everyone is praising the acting chops of the talented cast members of Animal. From the leads to the supporting cast, everyone is getting praise and how! Animal was released on 1st December 2023. It has so far minted Rs 563.3 crore worldwide.