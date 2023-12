Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol is inching closer to the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. And that too within a week itself. It is indeed an incredible feat. However polarizing the views might be, Animal has seen the acting chops of the supremely talented cast. Every single day, more reviews have been pouring out about Animal. And now, Arshad Warsi has shared his Animal review. Ranbir's fans would agree with his one sentence. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp, follow us for all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor new movie touches Rs 481 crore mark; becomes highest grossing A-rated film

Arshad Warsi reviews Animal movie; hails Ranbir Kapoor

The casting, the direction, the music, everything of Animal is getting praise from the audience. From Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna and more, the acting chops have been a revelation for the audience. Ranbir has reinvented himself with such a dark role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Arshad Warsi who happened to catch up on Animal last night, praised Ranbir, Sandeep and the cast. Also Read - Animal review: Ram Gopal Varma defends Ranbir Kapoor's new movie after Swanand Kirkire says 'Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

Arshad Warsi called the movie and the director 'INSANELY FANTASTIC'. And then in his unique style, he praised Ranbir Kapoor saying Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor met because the world needed Ranbir. "There is no boundary to this mans talent," Arshad writes in his review. He also praised Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol for their acting chops. Finally, the Asur star thanked the team for giving everyone such a masterpiece. Have a look at Arshad's X post here: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot in Pataudi palace, did you know these other celeb homes also turned into sets for films?

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt's contribution during filming of Animal

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are phenomenally talented actors. And since they belong to one profession, it is natural for them to discuss their work at home. So, recently, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview revealed how Alia helped him during the shoot of Animal. Ranbir, who never essayed such a character before, wanted to show some goodness in him. However, it was Alia who would calm him and reassure him that there's a whole idea and story behind the character which is written. She acted like a barometer for him. Ranbir hailed the actress as a big support system during the making of Animal. Alia had given a big shout-out to the movie and shared a cute post about Ranbir with Raha Kapoor later.