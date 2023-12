Animal is one of the most successful movies of 2023. Ranbir Kapoor is winning hearts for his path-breaking role in the film. Ranbir plays Rannvijay in the Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer movie Animal. He is obsessed with getting love and validation from his father, Balbir Singh and for that, he goes to great extents. Ranbir Kapoor has been getting a lot of adulation from the audience and the industry folks. And the recent one to join is his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Tripti Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor made her comfortable during intimate scenes; shares if she is doing Prabhas starrer spirit

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni praises brother Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

It seems Riddhima finally got a chance to watch her brother in Animal. She has taken to her social media handle and dropped a picture online and penned a note, in her Instagram stories. The first picture regarding Animal that she shared was of Ranbir Kapoor's character Rannvijay during his youth. She wrote, "Rans," with a lot of exclamation marks and also added the Animal hashtag. Also Read - Animal actor Bobby Deol reveals he is a liberal husband to Tanya Deol; spills beans on equation with dad Dharmendra

Next, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Rans (loads of exclamation marks) You incredibly crazyyyyy talented human!! Are you for real!!! Aced it & how!!! I am speechless!!! Ooooof!!! What a movie!!!!" while adding the hashtags of animal fever and animal. Riddhima also added 10 stars to her Instagram story. Now, that's what you call a sibling bond. What a sweet gesture from a sister towards her brother. Have a look at her Instagram stories here: Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol's on-screen wife Mansi Taxak talks about marital rape scene in Ranbir Kapoor film; says 'wanted to show audience what real animal..'

Trending Now

Watch this video about Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more:

When Animal was released on 1st December, the movie received a thumping response. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Ranbir from the movie and wrote, "Wish Rishi ji was here." Indeed, to witness the euphoria that Ranbir has created with his acting chops in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rishi Kapoor would have been a proud father. The character of Ranbir is quite complex. He is portraying the alpha male character which has been dubbed as misogynist and toxic by the audience. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the movie. Bobby Deol plays the lead antagonist while Anil plays Ranbir's father. So far, Animal box office collection stands to be Rs 395.27 crores.