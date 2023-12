Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal released in theatres on December 1. The movie has been getting rave reviews but some have also differed from the rest. Animal is problematic and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not deny the dark theme. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor also asked people who can get easily triggered to stay away from the movie. Well, Ranbir plays an 'alpha male' in the movie and a certain section of the audience has found him deeply unsettling. Swanand Kirkire, actor and lyricist, has shared his review of Animal. Also Read - Animal X review: Ranbir Kapoor bowls over with his astounding performance; fans predict a 1000 crore at the box office

Swanand Kirkire reviews Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Swanand Kirkire began her Animal movie review by listing down movies which changed his perception and his views about women in society. He talked about Mehboob Khan-directed Aurat, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam by Guru Dutt, Anupama by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Shyam Benegal-directed Ankur Aur Bhumika, Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, Vikas Bahl's Queen and more movies that taught him how to respect women. Even then there are shortcomings. He says he is still trying to improve as a person and it's all thanks to Cinema. Swanand Kirkire's Animal review is going viral and has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Also Read - Animal review: Alia Bhatt has this to say about Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie

Swanand Kirkire says he pities the women of this generation in his Animal Movie Review

He says a new man has been prepared who is scary and aims to subdue and suppress the women. The new man also disrespects women. While watching Animal, he saw girls of today's generation lauding Rashmika Mandanna and in his mind, he paid tribute to the idea of equality. Swanand says he came back home desperate, dejected and weak. Also Read - Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor 'Zabardast', Sandeep Reddy Vanga exceeds expectations, say netizens after overseas show [Check Reactions]

Swanand Kirkire questions the alpha male character of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Concluding his Animal Movie Review, Swanand Kirkire talked about the dialogue of Ranbir in which he defined alpha male. Ranbir talked about those men who cannot become alpha males saying such men became poets to get pleasure from all women and make promises of bringing the moon and stars. Swanand asks whether he has a place in society since he is also a poet. Furthermore, he adds, "A film is making a lot of money and the glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed. In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a different, terrible and dangerous direction."

शांतराम की - औरत , गुरुदुत्त की - साहब बीवी और ग़ुलाम , हृषीकेश मुखर्जी की - अनुपमा , श्याम बेनेगल की अंकुर और भूमिका , केतन मेहता की मिर्च मसाला , सुधीर मिश्रा की मैं ज़िंदा हूँ , गौरी शिंदे की इंगलिश विंगलिश , बहल की क्वीन सुजीत सरकार की पीकू आदि , हिंदुस्तानी सिनेमा — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

सब सिनेमा की बदौलत। पर आज एनिमल फ़िल्म देख कर मुझे सचमुच आज की पीढ़ी की स्त्रियों पर दया आयी ! आप के लिये फिर एक नया पुरुष तैयार किया गया है जो ज़्यादा डरावना है , वो आपकी इतनी भी इज़्ज़त नहीं करता और जो आप को झुकाने , दबाने और उस पर गर्व करने को अपना — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

मर्द अल्फा नहीं बन पाते वो सारे स्त्री का भोग पाने के लिए कवि बन जाते है और चाँद तारे तोड़ कर लाने के वादे करने लगते है . मैं कवि हूँ ! कविता करता हूँ जीने के लिए ! मेरी कोई जगह है ? . एक फ़िल्म बहुत पैसे कमा रही है और भारतीय सिनेमा का गौरवशाली इतिहास शर्मिंदा हो रहा है ! — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

महबूब ख़ान की औरत * ( सुधार ) — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 3, 2023

Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal movie also stars Bobby Deol Tripti Dimri and more celebs. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has delivered what he promised. Animal box office collection stands to be Rs 236 crore worldwide in two days.