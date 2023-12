Animal quick movie review: It is December 1 finally and the day when not one but two amazing Hindi films have hit the big screens. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar are both clashing today. Fans have been waiting to see which film wins this box office battle. However, trade has been sure that both films have a different genre and audience and will not eat into each other's business. But as the day progresses and we get to know the collection predictions and estimates, things will get clearer. But what we do have a clear picture of right now is Animal. Should you watch or ditch this Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor starrer? Here's BL review of the first half of Animal till the interval to give you a sense of what to expect. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal full HD movie leaked online: Ranbir Kapoor’s new movie available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Ranbir Kapoor is doing an out and out actioner, playing a bad boy gangster kind of role for the first time and he does a great job. Right from his entry to every frame after that, he will keep you hooked with his phenomenal and effortless performance. The film is essentially a father-son story laced with revenge and before the interval, Animal takes its time to establish Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's dynamics, his love interest in Rashmika Mandanna and how his his father comes before everyone and everything else. Also Read - Alia Bhatt copied Deepika Padukone to support hubby Ranbir Kapoor, claim netizens as they share proof

Rashmika in her role is not impactful as yet while Anil is natural and the fact that he is a seasoned actor helps him here especially in conflicting emotional scenes. There are three songs so far, Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main, and Arjan Vailly. All three to highlight all the things that Ranbir's character is made of - his love for his father, his passion for his lover, and his daredevil streak. There are dialogues that may not stay with you but are massy enough and truly seeti-maar, and the background score has a character of its own, adding a lot of depth to each scene.

Watch the trailer of Animal here:



Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

What next in Animal after the interval?

Well, we are eagerly waiting for Bobby Deol's entry and to see what he has in store. His dynamics with Ranbir Kapoor and the two bad boys take on each other. We are also hoping to see more of Rashmika and wishing she redeems herself in the second half at least. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for a full review, coming soon. Meanwhile, do check out our Sam Bahadur movie review.