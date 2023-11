Animal is coming in theatres tomorrow. There is immense excitement around the Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. But the one who has given tough competition to the leading man in the trailer is Bobby Deol. He is the main villain of the film. Bobby Deol drove fans crazy when he flaunted his shirtless body in the trailer. The bloodied face of Bobby, the fight scene of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and his persona made fans go wow. Sunny Deol who has seen the film lavished praise on the movie. Actor Karan Deol and his wife, Drisha also attended the special screening of Animal.

Sunny Deol's adorable post for Bobby Deol

The Gadar 2 star took to social media and wrote that his little brother had shaken the world. Fans showered love on the duo. They said the Deols made one of the greatest comebacks in 2023. It seems the character of Bobby Deol has cannibalistic traits as per reports.

Bobby Deol is the one who shoots at Balbir Singh, (Anil Kapoor), the father of Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor). Animal is the story of a son's love for his father. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said it is on the lines of Godfather. The character of Ranbir Kapoor is that of an aerospace engineer. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Geethanjali who is the love interest and wife of Arjun Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor confessed he was a fan of Bobby Deol in the 90s. The actor also showed us his moves. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said he has chosen the cast of Animal very carefully. This adorable post of Sunny Deol has made us more curious to see what Bobby Deol has in store for fans.