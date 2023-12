Make way for the superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Animal has been watched, and the fans are exploding on the X account and calling it Ranbir's biggest film in his career. Ranbir Kapoor has amazed the fans in every frame, and they claim it will earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Ranbir has shed his good boy image and transformed into a bad guy in Animal, and it's total paisa vasool. Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film, and he has a masterstroke. Animal is called a masterpiece by fans, and they cannot stop raving about everything in the film. The winner in Animal for fans is the BGM; the fans are claiming that the background music has done the half-job to make the film a massive success. Also Read - Animal quick movie review: Ranbir Kapoor is dashing, daring and dhaasu in this father-son revenge saga

#Animal (Hindi|2023) - THEATRE. Ranbir's Screen Presence s Terrific. Pure One Man Show. Anil Kapoor gud. Bobby Role is not strong. Superb Music. Weak portrayal of women characters. Forced A Scenes. School scene & Interval Block Fight Mass. Decent 1st Hlf & Poor 2nd Hlf. AVERAGE!

Ranbir Kapoor in action is something else, he exceeded all expectations.RK will get bombarded by Action Film offers post #Animal. Smooth. Swift. Slick. There's nothing he can't do.

pic.twitter.com/EMhG8wwQoG — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) December 1, 2023

Raw & Rustic by #SandeepVanga. #RanbirKapoor konni konni scenes vuntay ramp anthey. Yalo yalo song with fight sequence. Action sequences. Bgm. #Animal #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalMovie

#Animal Interval

This Vishwaroop is Wild, Danger & Unbelievable !

Witness the Finest Interval Block from Sandeep The Madman

The Tadka is Rich+ Desi