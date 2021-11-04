Annaatthe movie review: Rajinikanth's infectious swag just about does enough to iron out a largely preachy and patriarchal film

Kalaiyaan aka Annaatthe (Rajinikanth), the president of his village and larger-than-life do-gooder dotes on his kid sister, Thanga Meenakshi (Keerthy Suresh), who's his entire world. But, when she vanishes on her wedding day, Kalaiyaan can't fathom what went wrong between the two. After finally discovering her whereabouts, he realises the problems run far deeper.