Summing up Thalaivar's latest cinematic release, Annaatthe, BollywoodLife gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote: "Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable. The villains hardly put up a fight before Rajini, the actresses are puppets to do his bidding, the other supporting cast is there to sing his praises, the cartoonish presentation of senior actors in cameos is embarrassing, and it's sheer credit to the man himself that despite Siva's best efforts to ensure the glorification and deification of Rajinism (the man, not the character in the film) supersedes everything else in the movie, Rajinikanth manages to keep it afloat."
Now, it looks like netizens are agreeing with us as their reactions on Twitter have more or less echo our review.
To put it candidly, Annaatthe isn't a Diwali fuski bomb that would displease diehard Rajini fans, but it isn't also a loud firecracker that would please the neutral family audience looking for a reason to venture into theatres. The movies also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and Soori, with Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in exteded cameos.
