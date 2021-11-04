Summing up Thalaivar's latest cinematic release, Annaatthe, BollywoodLife gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 in its review and wrote: “Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable. The villains hardly put up a fight before Rajini, the actresses are puppets to do his bidding, the other supporting cast is there to sing his praises, the cartoonish presentation of senior actors in cameos is embarrassing, and it's sheer credit to the man himself that despite Siva's best efforts to ensure the glorification and deification of Rajinism (the man, not the character in the film) supersedes everything else in the movie, Rajinikanth manages to keep it afloat.” Also Read - Annaatthe movie review: Rajinikanth's infectious swag just about does enough to iron out a largely preachy and patriarchal film

Now, it looks like netizens are agreeing with us as their reactions on Twitter have more or less echo our review. View some of the tweets below:

Thalaiva! @rajinikanth please work with filmmakers like Vetrimaaran and Ram! Your legacy deserves a better final act than these Darbars and #Annaththe s You deserve way way better swansong than these mediocre films!! — Arun Ashok (@arunashokhere) November 4, 2021

Problem is.. even if these directors get the chance, they will make Thalaivar superstar type movie.. such is the Rajni effect.. he is a prisoner of his own greatness — Bhidu (@Bhidu19) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe is nothing but a mash-up of all the commerical movies that has come in the history of Kollywood cinema. Except the intro song and 1 r 2 fyt sequence this movie is a complete crap material. #Siva #AnnaattheFDFS #AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/B9Fy2C3EJ6 — Ashwin (@Uchiha_Ashwin) November 4, 2021

#Annaatthe Live Updates Final Report: BELOW AVERAGE! Though typical, the first half starts off well and is decently entertaining for the first hour. However, the sentimental scenes kick in and the movie turns boring, but is slightly saved by the GOOD interval bang. 1/3 — FDFSLiveAus (@FDFSLiveAus) November 4, 2021

Siva and team has concentrated more on packaging elements than the depth of characterization In one line #Annaatthe is a One man show of #SuperstarRajinikanth supported well by @immancomposer Let's wait for the family audience view#AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheThiruvizha — JSM Media Corp (@jsmmediacorp) November 4, 2021

To put it candidly, Annaatthe isn't a Diwali fuski bomb that would displease diehard Rajini fans, but it isn't also a loud firecracker that would please the neutral family audience looking for a reason to venture into theatres. The movies also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and Soori, with Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in exteded cameos.