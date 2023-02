It is a busy Friday at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is already ruling the box office. Today, the Bollywood film Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has hit the theatres. Hollywood film, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania has also made it to the theatres. The Marvel film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Samuel L. Jackson and it is the thirty-second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the film did not get a good review on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems netizens are impressed by it. Also Read - Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Review is out on Rotten Tomatoes and it's shocking for MCU fans

On Twitter, 's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has received a mixed review from the audience. Many have said that film is an entertaining one while a few have stated that it is 'okay'.

Check out tweets below:

Antman was dope as shit idk why rotten tomatoes gave it a bad review — K e v (@kevinthemix) February 17, 2023

Side note: Antman was fucking amazing. Definitely recommend seeing it and you don’t even need to be fully caught up to understand it. 8/10. — Aaron Nichols (@aaronnicholss) February 17, 2023

It was amazing ?much better than a Rotten tomatoes score of 51.. I thought it was top 10 Marvel movies, the Best Antman movie by far! — Mark Anthony Guzman (@BornthaScheisse) February 17, 2023

Antman was decent ? nothing too crazy — Tyron ? (@Keels_Tyron) February 17, 2023

spoiler free antman review

good blend of humor w story, a couple cringe moments but honestly a very fun watch — i miss brandon marsh (@CYLorenzen) February 17, 2023

Went first day first show to watch #Quantumania . It was fun but tbh I only like antman movies because Paul rudd plays him. — ?⁷ ㅣHobiuary (@KIML0VESS) February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces the new MCU villain Kang the Conqueror. It is played by Jonathan Majors. Now it remains to be seen how it does at the box office in India with competition from and Shehzada.