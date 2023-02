Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the latest big delivery by Marvel. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors and others. It has released in a few countries and early reviews are already pouring in. Sadly, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is receiving mixed reviews. On Rotton Tomatoes, it has so far received quite a poor rating. There are high expectations whenever a Marvel film releases but it seems that the audience is not quite happy with the Paul Rudd starrer. Also Read - Chris Evans aka Captain America is the 'sexiest man alive' 2022; here are men who won the title in the last 10 years [Watch Video]

As per a report on Koimoi.com, 's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania received 64% of 39 reviews so far. The film stopped below Thor: Love and Thunder which got 89% from 111 reviews. However, on Twitter, there are many who are giving out positive reviews of the film. It is being stated that Phase 5 of Marvel has started on a good note with AntMan 3.

Check out what netizens have to say about the latest Marvel film

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a great start to MCU's Phase 5. Action, epic moments and a big heart are some of the things that this great film gives us. Kang is everything we expected and more. One of the best villains of all time is coming.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/PCFoM6GVWt — Kevin Tarazi. (@KevinTarazi) February 16, 2023

Everyone who says the Avengers game MODOK looks better than Ant-Man’s is fucking delusional — MODOKFan358 (@EctoJordan) February 16, 2023

my thoughts on #Quantumania : is it the best MCU movie? no, but I don’t think it was trying to be. it wanted to level up the franchise. and it does. this is definitely the grandest ant-man movie. but while in the process of levelling up, it lost the heart of previous instalments pic.twitter.com/Pcxw0c4rK6 — ayden ᗢ | quantumania (@wandasson1) February 16, 2023

A few scene from the film got leaked too. The post and mid-credits were leaked online with high quality audio.