Antim the Final Truth short movie review: Aayush Sharma is an actor transformed and Salman Khan is swag personified in this gritty gangster masala movie

Despite a few scripting issues and its derivative nature, Antim the Final Truth is a very enjoyable gangster movie in the masala mould of classics like Deewar, Vaastav and Agneepath. And while it borrows heavily from them without quite reaching their standards, it does enough till the interval to keep you gripped and wildly entertained in equal measure.