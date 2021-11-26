Positives: From the get go, Antim: The Final Truth's screenplay keeps you hooked and doesn't let up at least till the interval point that I've watched. is a complete revelation, channeling every ounce of the angry-young-man mould of yesteryear, and coming out trumps with everything from his dialogue delivery to body language and screen presence to expressions – he portrays his transition from a wayward youth out of his depth to a land mafia kingpin drunk on power to a man craving for his lost loved ones to nigh perfection. The cat-and-mouse game between and him is also played out well, with the latter offsetting the hard-hitting and grit of the movie with his quintessential swag and subtle comic timing. When it comes to the action scenes though, he taps into his trademark macho persona, overpowering Aayush and everybody else on screen. Also Read - Antim special screening: Salman Khan seeks blessings from an elderly fan; netizens say, ‘dil jeet liya bhai’ – Watch

can blow hot, blow cold – thankfully, we get the former version this time. His cameo is also good as are and 's supporting acts. Sure, his film is quite derivate of several gangster classics like Deewar, Vaastav, Agneepath and even a bit of Hollywood's Scarface, but you don't mind it because of how well their best elements are all mixed together like a tasty curry, providing full-blown entertainment. Ravi Basrur's terrific background score also elevates the narrative by several notches and the Bhai Ka Birthday song also rings well in the ears.

Negatives: While the derivative nature of the script is weaved as a good ode to aforementioned gangster classics, a bit more originality wouldn't have hurt. Also, besides the Bhai Ka Birthday song, no other track clicks, again, till the interval that I've seen. also deserved more scope to perform, especially given how good she is in the few scenes she gets, particularly in a confrontational sequence in the vegetable market with Aayush. Speaking of the vegetable market, from where Aayush's journey as goon to ganglord begins...well, it's taken over quite easily by him while his rise to top of the Pune crime world also doesn't feel quite as earned as it ought to be. And though I haven't seen Mulshi Pattern, from what I've heard, it's in these scenes where the movie sets itself apart from Antim and falling in the derivative trap.

Despite a few scripting issues and its derivative nature, Antim the Final Truth is a very enjoyable gangster movie in the masala mould of classics like Deewar, Vaastav and Agneepath. And while it borrows heavily from them without quite reaching their standards, it does enough till the interval to keep you gripped and wildly entertained in equal measure, riding high on Aayush Sharma's stunning transformation and showcase of his actual talent, plus Salman Khan's swag like only he can. Fingers crossed the second half is even better.