Music composer Palash Muchhal has made his directorial debut with the film Ardh which stars Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, and Hiten Tejwani. It marks Rubina's movie debut and her fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer of the movie had also grabbed everyone's attention, and today, Ardh has started streaming on Zee5. Well, netizens have loved the movie and Rubina's fans can't stop praising her performance in the film. Check out below what netizens have to say about the movie…

A netizen gave Ardh 5 stars and wrote, "I just saw film #Ardh What a fabulous acting #RubinaDilaik #RajpalYadav @RubiDilaik @rajpalofficial #RubiHolics @Palash_Muchhal @ZEE5India @ZEE5Shows Guys go and watch the film. Deserve 5 star." Check out the reviews below…

Just watched #Ardh on @ZEE5Shows. @RubiDilaik is looking simple yet stunning & her expressions are beyond perfect. The performances of @rajpalofficial & @tentej are phenomenal. @Palash_Muchhal's unique storyline will definitely inspire other filmmakers!

ARDH STREAMING ON ZEE5 NOW pic.twitter.com/hhwJfaZ6Yg — ???? (@MaverickMaya_) June 10, 2022

Done watching #Ardh & I must say an amazing film @rajpalofficial as Shiva- 1 of his best till date @RubiDilaik did justice 2 her role @tentej as Shiva's friend is good too. Though I have some issues wid some parts of d film but overall @Palash_Muchhal did great job#RubinaDilaik — AHRV (@Rubisworld1) June 9, 2022

Just watched #Ardh. The actors performed so well, hats off to their acting, expressions & to the Justice they did with the characters! Be is shiva, madhu or satya everyone was so so good? The concept is mind-blowing ?❤️ @RubiDilaik @tentej @rajpalofficial

ARDH THE MASTERPIECE — ?????? ✿ ⁱⁿᵃᶜᵗⁱᵛᵉ (@neetiizhawt) June 9, 2022

Ardh revolves around a man who wants to make it big in Bollywood. But, due to some issue, he dresses up as a eunuch and starts working as a beggar.

Well, has impressed one and all with her performances on TV. She also won Bigg Boss season 14, and currently, she is in South Africa facing her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. After such an impressive performance in Ardh, let’s hope that Rubina gets movie offers, and soon we get to watch her on the big screen.