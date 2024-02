Article 370 has been released today starring Yami Gautam in the lead role produced by Aditya Dhar. Article 370 is a political drama that speaks about the history of Kashmir and how Pakistani illegally acquired the land. The story is about the invention of Article 370 and how it impacts the country and why it bothers the neighbouring country. Article 370 is been hailed by the netizens who watched the film on the first day, the first day. Many are lauding Yami Gautam over a power-packed performance, and are calling it an important film. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Article 370 and more Bollywood releases to watch out for

Netizens and critics are hailing Article 370 as an important film.

Request to all Nationalist ?

I watched Superb movie #Article370 on special screening.

Please watch this movie as portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat's history

The NIA officer roll of @yamigautam ji is fantastic

it showcases the courage of Modi Govt & dedication of field officers pic.twitter.com/R2E8zyAhwq — Anil_Jacob_IV?? (@follow_amj) February 23, 2024

#Article370 is an important, engaging and compelling film, which educates and enthralls in equal measure. It is ably enacted, written and directed. Give it a watch. ?@jiostudios @AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/iPM3vjGnYp — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 23, 2024

Request to all Indians . Please watch "Article 370," a movie that portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat's history. This Friday, on the occasion of Cinema Day, there's a special discounted price for the tickets too. Please retweet it widely. pic.twitter.com/b0o6l0E8Nw — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) February 22, 2024

This powerful prologue, delivered by Ajay Devgan, outlines the origin of discriminatory #Article370, which now stands annulled.

The movie Article 370, set to hit cinema halls on 23rd Feb, traces down events, in the run up to Modi Govt’s historic move, to abrogate the contentious… pic.twitter.com/lB7xCJgNCl — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 19, 2024

Article 370 also stars South actress Priya Mani and Ramanaya fame Arun Govil in significant roles. Are you planning to book your tickets?