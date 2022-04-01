Attack revolves around Indian Army special-ops officer Arjun (John Abraham), who's handed the opportunity to metamorphose into the country's first super-soldier, with the help of highly advanced AI, after a near-fatal attack leaves him physically, psychologically and emotionally debilitated. And the fans seem impressed as they're praising Attack for its attempt at something truly novel within the purview of Indian cinema; its slick VFX; its ability the futuristic techno elements of its concept; the bike chase during the climax, followed by a clap-worthy stunt with an airplane; and finally, John Abraham doing what he's tailor-made to do. These portions combined seem enough to tide over the bumpy bits of the movie. Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Rajan Shahi's strict diktat to Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more ahead of the prequel [Exclusive]
Check out the best Attack movie twitter reactions below:
Attack also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Rajit Kapur and veteran actor Kiran Kumar. It's directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. Also Read - Mirzapur 3: Plot, cast, release date, biological father of Beena's baby and more – all you need to know about season 3
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.