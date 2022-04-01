Attack revolves around Indian Army special-ops officer Arjun (John Abraham), who's handed the opportunity to metamorphose into the country's first super-soldier, with the help of highly advanced AI, after a near-fatal attack leaves him physically, psychologically and emotionally debilitated. And the fans seem impressed as they're praising Attack for its attempt at something truly novel within the purview of Indian cinema; its slick VFX; its ability the futuristic techno elements of its concept; the bike chase during the climax, followed by a clap-worthy stunt with an airplane; and finally, doing what he's tailor-made to do. These portions combined seem enough to tide over the bumpy bits of the movie. Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Rajan Shahi's strict diktat to Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more ahead of the prequel [Exclusive]

Check out the best Attack movie twitter reactions below:

#Attack is an adrenaline pumping action packed ride that is no less in technique n style than a Hollywood film! ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ is a SUPER soldier! ⁦@Rakulpreet⁩ is adorable! ⁦@LakshyaRajAnand⁩ makes a fantastic debut! ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline⁩ looks fab! WINNER! pic.twitter.com/LgysHGbsei — Milap (@MassZaveri) March 31, 2022

mark my words #Attack movie is one of the unique Action Movie you've never seen movies in Bollywood / South industry You have seen all the old action films till now, Attack is very different from them @TheJohnAbraham ATTACK IN CINEMAS pic.twitter.com/Y5Zr2dyugG — Rajesh Nayak (@johnholick) March 31, 2022

#Attack has ticked all the boxes right and If this one fails to open on good box office collections, then genuine Indian fans should never ask Bollywood to give them better content..

UNIQUE & PERFECTLY EXECUTED CINEMA#AttackReview #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham #AttackMovie pic.twitter.com/0DUFIHYPtD — Devaa Jain (@DevaaJain) April 1, 2022

#AttackReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JohnAbraham DELIVERS a power-packed performance with NEWNESS & INNOVATION when Bollywood needs it the most, #RakulPreetSingh **SHINES** in her role while #JacquelineFernandez nails her bit. Go and #Attack the theatres as the SCEENPLAY is **IMMACULATE** pic.twitter.com/ztpmbBOrps — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 31, 2022

#Attack only one word say fantastic experiment with visuals and story . John doing a well job as super Soldier ? . Lakshyaraj Anand congratulation to fantastic direction .

All supporting cast is doing good job So overall attack is a mass action entertainer film . #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/cUloS7BrGO — dushyant sharma official (@dushyant_actor) April 1, 2022

Attack also stars , , and veteran actor . It's directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.