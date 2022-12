The year 2009 was special as the world was introduced to Avatar. James Cameron and his team created a visual treat that remained in discussion for years. 13 years later, its sequel is creating waves across the globe. Avatar: The Way of Water has made it to the theatres today and naturally, it is the most trending topic on social media. Fans waited for a really long time to watch part 2 and there's no chance that anyone who has seen the original Avatar would want to miss this experience. As the movie hits the theatres, the reviews are out on Twitter and fans only have good things to say about Avatar 2. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way of Water leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and more torrent sites

Fans are more than happy with the visual treat that James Cameron has once again presented on the big screen. It is as glorious as it can get and fans are stating that the film exceeds their expectations. The only flaw that fans could state is that the film is very long. The screen time of Avatar is of around 3 hours, and fans feel that the climax was a bit stretched. Apart from that, netizens are only raving about the VFX used in the film making it an ultimate experience to watch on the big screen.

It’s GLORIOUS to look at. It has the best special effects AND 3-D I’ve ever seen in my life. You could have told me that this was actually filmed on an alien planet & I would believe you. It’s GORGEOUS.? I’ve never been more immersed in a movie. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #avatar pic.twitter.com/yYU2TktpJI — Jacob Dominguez (@jacobadominguez) December 16, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater Masterpiece ? VFX & Visual's Unlimite ?? Must Watch in Theaters My Rate - 4/5 — SK Cine Updates (@SkCineUpdates) December 16, 2022

The pre interval and climax of the film is quite stretched but still I enjoyed it but audience might get bored with it #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 — Manan ?? (@Indian_Instance) December 16, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater has absolutely exceeded my expectations. Thank you James Cameron for making such an amazing series. These movies hold a very special place in my heart ❤️ Absolutely beautiful — Lumina? (@lumina_snow) December 16, 2022

Are you planning to watch Avatar 2 as yet? It looks like it is an experience that should not be missed in any form. It's time to book your tickets.