Avatar: Fire and Ash looks absolutely stunning, and leaves a lasting impact on you with its flawless visuals and epic battles. But the story struggles to keep you hooked.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Britain Dalton, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion

Director: James Cameron

Rating: ★★1/2

What makes Avatar franchise extremely popular with the viewers? This is one question that comes up each time a new instalment hits theatres. The answer is always the same - the immersive world of Pandora that the viewers can easily escape into. It isn't just rich, but also so beautiful that the viewers lose themselves in it. In Avatar: Fire and Ash too, director James Cameron gives viewers an interesting blend of breathtaking visuals and simple storytelling enough to make you feelFWAYF connected. But is the third installment as gripping as the last two? Do viewers get something new this time around? Or can they only expect the themes of protecting nature and fighting back against powerful forces, again?

Avatar Fire And Ash: What is the plot?

Jake Sully and Neytiri haven't been able to come out of the loss of their eldest son, Neteyam. The grief of his death hits the family hard. Lo’ak, Neteyam's younger brother, too is stuck in the guilt that he hasn't been able to come out of. Following Neteyam's demise, Jake’s attitude towards Lo’ak turns harsh. Meanwhile, Neytiri believes Spider - the only “pink-skin” kid in Na’vi and Metkayina tribe - should go back to the human world, where he won’t need a breathing mask to live. Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is now more dangerous than ever. Now an avatar, Colonel Miles Quaritch leads the Sky People and is on a relentless hunt for Sully and Spider. While Jake Sully and Neytiri try to to find peace with the Metkayina tribe, they have to combat the Ash People, a ferocious Na’vi tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). Things turn rough for Jake and Neytiri when Quaritch joins forces with the Mangkwan clan’s Varang, and they have to face a fight on two fronts.

Why should Avatar: Fire And Ash be watched?

Director James Camron does a fabulous job in giving viewers an impeccable cinematic experience. It is visually appealing, keeps you hooked to the screen with its epic battles, courtesy the immersive world of Pandora. Yes, the story looks the same, but if you adore the Sully family, you'd be invested in the ways they follow to keep their clan safe. Additionally, James Cameron’s attention to detail needs to be lauded. The usage of hues, different types of creatures and the gorgeous landscapes - every aspect remains crucial to him. The underwater scenes in the film remain unforgettable because they not only look stunning, but are also executed with perfection. Tulkun sequences are nothing short of incredible. Other portions featuring Eywa are handled brilliantly too. It is great to see how Spider and Kiri bond following a life-changing event. This isn't the film where you just follow the plot. Instead, this is where the film is felt and not just watched.

What could have been better in Avatar: Fire And Ash?

While visuals are jaw-dropping, the story feels very empty. James Cameron keeps it safe by adhering to the usual Avatar formula - something we have already watched in the previous two films. The third installment doesn't offer anything that'll make you feel terrific. From character arcs to the larger message and the plot - everything is predictable.

Final Word

Should you watch the film? Well, the answer is Yes. For, the visual experience that James Cameron offers can't be enjoyed on a TV screen. Agreed, the story seems familiar, but in terms of performances, the film doesn't disappoint. Zoe Saldana does complete justice to put forth the angst and grief of Neytiri. Sam Worthington too wins hearts with an impeccable performance. Oona Chaplin’s Varang truly stands out. She is fierce and scary. Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet too perform their parts well. Watch this visual knockout by James Cameron that goes on to prove why he is the master of cinematic spectacle. All in all, it is lengthy, but still entertaining.

