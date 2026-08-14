Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi RETURNS as Shivam Pandit in a bigger, darker chapter

Explore the full Awarapan 2 movie review starring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. Read ahead to see how this Nitin Kakkar directorial is a bigger, darker action thriller packed with emotional depth, nostalgia, and powerful music.

Awarapan 2 Review Emraan Hashmi RETURNS as Shivam Pandit in a bigger, darker chapter

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi

Duration: 140 Minutes

Rating : 3.5

There is a strange comfort in seeing Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit again. Not because Awarapan 2 tries to recreate the 2007 film scene by scene, but because it understands that almost two decades later, Shivam is supposed to be a different man.

The rage is still there. So is the pain. But time has changed him.

That is perhaps the smartest thing about the sequel. It doesn't drag Shivam back simply because audiences remember him. It gives him a reason to return.

A Story That Actually Moves Shivam Forward.

Shivam is still haunted by Aaliyah. While visiting her grave, he discovers an abandoned infant girl. He takes responsibility for the child, leaves her at an orphanage and quietly makes sure she is looked after. He even gives her Aaliyah's name.

For a man who has spent years carrying guilt, perhaps this is his way of doing one good thing.

Then the girl disappears. What initially appears to be a story about an adopted child takes a much darker turn when Shivam learns that she has been caught up in an international child-trafficking network. Interpol approaches him for help in getting inside the syndicate.

And Shivam has a decision to make.

He can stay away from the life he escaped from, or he can go back in.

Of course, Shivam goes back in.

But this time, he isn't fighting because someone has hired him. He isn't chasing money. His reasons are personal. The child has become a link to Aaliyah, to his own past and to the guilt he has never really managed to bury.

That gives the sequel its emotional engine.

Bigger Film, Same Wounded Man

The first Awarapan had a certain bleakness to it. It was quieter, more intimate and deeply personal. Awarapan 2 is considerably bigger.

There is more action, a wider criminal network, an international backdrop and a more conventional thriller structure. The film clearly wants to give audiences a theatrical experience rather than simply recreate the mood of its predecessor.

Yet Shivam remains the centre of everything. The screenplay, written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, keeps throwing new information at the audience without completely losing sight of the character. There are twists and turns along the way, and the interval revelation gives the narrative a useful jolt.

Not every surprise lands perfectly, and there are portions where the thriller mechanics become more predictable. But the film manages to keep you interested because you are invested in what happens to Shivam, not merely in whether he manages to complete his mission.

And that is an important distinction.

Emraan Hashmi Still Owns Shivam

Emraan Hashmi doesn't have to work too hard to remind you why Shivam Pandit became memorable in the first place.

There is a weariness in his performance this time. He doesn't look like a man searching for another fight. He looks like someone who has already fought too many of them and knows exactly what returning to that world will cost him.

That restraint works.

The nostalgia surrounding Emraan is obviously part of the film's appeal, but Awarapan 2 doesn't depend entirely on it. Hashmi plays Shivam as an older, more experienced and somewhat more settled version of the same damaged man.

He has grown older.

His wounds haven't.

The Supporting Cast Adds More Than Just Colour.

Disha Patani, as Zara, gets a character with genuine emotional stakes. Her connection to a family involved in the criminal world puts her in a difficult position, and Patani brings vulnerability to the role rather than playing it merely as a thriller accessory.

Puran Gabbi is a pleasant surprise. As Zorawar, Zara's brother, he brings an unpredictable energy to the film. There is something unsettling about his performance because you never quite know how far the character is willing to go.

Shabana Azmi, playing Nafisa, automatically gives her scenes a certain weight. Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar and Aniruddh Rawal also contribute to the larger world the film is trying to create.

That matters because the sequel doesn't feel like Shivam has simply been dropped into somebody else's story. There is a functioning universe around him.

And Then There Is the Music

You cannot separate Awarapan from its music.

The original soundtrack became a major part of the film's identity, and the sequel knows that. Mithoon, Amaal Mallik and Jeet Gannguli continue that musical tradition, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and Rashmi Virag.

The return of "Tera MeraRishta" and "TohPhirAao" obviously brings the nostalgia, but the new material has to carry the emotional weight of the present story as well.

"YehAwarapan", sung by Arijit Singh, fits particularly well into Shivam's emotional landscape.

What works is that the music isn't treated like a souvenir from 2007. The songs actually belong to the film. They help establish the mood, underline Shivam's loneliness and occasionally say what the characters don't.

This is definitely a soundtrack that benefits from a theatre sound system.

Vishesh Bhatt's Bigger Gamble

There is also a clear sense of ownership behind the sequel.

Vishesh Bhatt, who is closely associated with the original film and returns as writer-producer here, isn't simply cashing in on the Awarapan name. The film attempts to establish Shivam as a continuing character and the franchise as something that can move beyond one story.

That is a risky proposition.

The easiest thing would have been to make another dark romantic action film and load it with references to the original. Instead, the filmmakers have taken Shivam into a different kind of conflict while keeping his emotional history intact.

Nitin Kakkar's direction keeps the film moving between the personal drama and the larger thriller elements, while Vishesh Bhatt's franchise approach gives the story a clear connection to the original.

The result isn't a carbon copy.

Thankfully.

The Verdict

Awarapan 2 doesn't try to convince you that nothing has changed since 2007. Quite the opposite. The world has changed, Shivam has aged, and the scale of his battle is considerably larger.

But the man underneath it all is still carrying the same wound.

That is why the sequel works.

It has more action than its predecessor, a larger canvas, and a more elaborate crime-thriller setup. At times, it is also more conventional. What it retains is the thing that made Shivam Pandit worth remembering in the first place — grief, sacrifice, love, guilt, and the desperate need to find redemption.

For those who grew up with Emraan Hashmi's music-driven romantic dramas, there is plenty of nostalgia here. For a younger audience, there is enough thriller and action to make the film work on its own terms.

Awarapan 2 may not be the same film as Awarapan. It doesn't need to be.

It is Shivam Pandit's next chapter — older, darker, bigger, and still searching for a way to make peace with himself.

Verdict: A solid theatrical entertainer that gets the nostalgia right without living entirely in the past.

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