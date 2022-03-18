Movie: Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, Prateik Babbar

Bachchhan Paandey Director: Farhad Samji

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshahy Kumar's return to the big screen after – a movie that reignited theatres during the film industry's most difficult period ergo straight after restrictions were relaxed post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, does that superstar recreate the same magic with his new theatrical release, this time with Kiti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi for company? There's even a Sooryavanshi connect, with Director Farhad Samji being one of the dialogue writers of Sooryavanshi. Well, in all honesty, Bachchhan Paandey doesn't come remotely close to Akshay Kumar's last movie, but that's not to say it doesn't have its moments or doesn't merit a trip to your nearest cinema hall. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey short movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi are on fire in this cool crime comedy

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bachchhan Paandey is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Bachchhan Paandey movie review...

What's it about

After a producer rejects her script, Myra Devekar ( ) reaches Bhagwa to make a film on notorious gangster Bachchhan Paandey ( ) with local resident and her industry buddy, Vishu ( ), for company. No prizes for guessing that it turns out to be a far rougher ride that she had imagined.

Watch the Bachchhan Paandey trailer below:

What's hot

First things first, Bachchhan Paandey has enough going for it to entertain both those who've watched the 2014 Tamil original, , as well as first-time viewers. Second things second, it's a paisa-vasool treat (at least till the interval point for now) for Akshay Kumar fans as the actor takes on his coolest role since 2012's , and goes no-holds-barred with his swag while also subtly reminding discerning movie-buffs what a fine actor he is with his diction and body language. Kriti Sanon, too, add another meaty role and credible performance to her enviably growing repertoire while Arshad Warsi, as always, doesn't surprise us one bit with his effortless coming timing. , , , Saharsh Kumar Shukla, and are all also on the money.

The dialogues are a hoot, more so in the first half, and some smart changes have been infused to ensure Bachchhan Paandey retains the essence of its source material while forging its own identity, which is always a tough job for remakes, so kudos to the makers for that – the deviation from the serious tone to a dark comedy is more than welcome, particularly for the family audience during a festive release, as is the added backstory. Keeping the infectious background score though was a good choice. Charu Shree Roy's editing keeps the narrative snappy, Gavemic U. Ary's camerawork captures the rustic flavour to the T and the production values are as polished as one would expect from a production. Two songs, Saare Bolo Bewafa and Meri Jaan, also stand out.

What's not

For a gangster movie, there's a distinct lack of action scenes or even some remotely deadly sequences, which is a glaring issue since the Bachchhan Paandey had clearly promised the same. Moreover, while funny, there was scope for more humour, with several of the punchlines and comic scenarios falling flat in the second half, which is also when the screenplay and direction both take a hit. Remove Pankaj Tripathi from the second half and there's nothing to take home. Also, when Farhad Samji, Sahid Nadiadwala and their co-writers had incorporated certain refreshing changes in their adaptation, why not change the climax, which is one of the weakest aspect of Jigarthanda?

BL Verdict

Bachchhan Paandey is a paisa-vasool treat for Akshay Kumar fans as the actor is in full 'Rowdy Rathore' mode, going no-holds-barred with his swag while also subtly reminding us what a fine actor he is with his diction and body language. Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the cast also have a blast, but the movie itself isn't as much of a Holi blast as the trailer had promised, especially for neutral viewers, with the second half taking a clear dip from a seriously good first half. The good news is though it retains the essence of the Tamil original, Jigarthanda, while doing more than enough to forge its own identity. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.