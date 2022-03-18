Bachchhan Paandey movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi elevate Jigarthanda's remake with their swag and comic timing

After a producer rejects her script, Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) reaches Bhagwa to make a film on notorious gangster Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) with local resident and her industry buddy, Vishu (Arshad Warsi), for company