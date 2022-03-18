Bachchhan Paandey short movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi are on fire in this cool crime comedy

Bachchhan Paandey is a paisa-vasool treat for Akshay Kumar fans as the actor is in full 'Rowdy Rathore' mode, going no-holds-barred with his swag while also subtly reminding us what a fine actor he is with his diction and body language