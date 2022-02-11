Movie: Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah

Badhaai Do Director: Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Where to Watch: In theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Bollywood has finally woken up on how to depict homosexuality or just the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. A couple of months ago there was the mightily entertaining and extremely topical Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and now comes equally topical Badhaai Do, a quasi-sequel to , which should definitely see some people question their outlook toward homosexuals, if not change it altogether. But being topical and initiating change, however little, is one thing, and making a film is a different ball game entirely. So, how does Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, score on that front? Suffice it to say that while it gets full marks for its subject, the presentation isn't always a smooth ride.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Badhaai Do is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Badhaai Do movie review...

What's it about

Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao), a cop, and Sumi Singh (Bhumi Pednekar), a PT teacher, decide to enter a marriage of convenience as a means to freely continue living on their own terms as homosexuals, with whomever they choose to physically and emotionally love, sans the constant scrutiny from family and society. However, things prove to be not as easy as envisioned.

Watch the Badhaai Do trailer below:

What's hot

The subject matter of homosexuality is handled with utmost care and sensitivity, with some scenes either genuinely tugging at your heartstrings or compelling you to sit up straight and empathise with the plight of the gay community. role is etched with brilliant shades, highlighting how one doesn't need to be straight to be a male chauvinist, and he's competent in it while lends gravitas to her part despite it not being as deep as that of her costar's. Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Pahwa offer excellent support, with the latter displaying how you can hate a character even in a small, undercooked part, while excels in a cameo from the moment he enters the scene. Swapnil Sonawane's cinematography, though nothing to marvel, passes muster and the songs and background score are also pleasing to the ears despite never making a huge impact.

What's not

As sensitive and empathetic as Badhaai Do is, it never comes together as a film primarily because Director Harshvardhan Kulkarni and his co-writers, Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, are slightly confused about whether to completely deliver an art film or balance it with mainstream elements, and in the bargain, the plot gets lost in translation, with tonal shifts that jar the narrative. Honestly speaking, an out-an-out artistic approach should've been employed as that where the film is constantly leaning to. Moreover, without giving anything away, some of the scenes seem extremely far-fetched, whereas logic goes for a toss in other instances, both of which are quite surprising, especially when you consider how hardcore, mainstream movies, particularly masala films are targeted for such things. The resolution, primarily within Rajkummar's family, also seems way too convenient. Most importantly, editor Kirti Nakhwa seems to have gone on vacation as the film is just way too long for the topic on hand, and never knows when it should wrap up – there are three different times you feel it has ended, when it doesn't.

BL Verdict

Badhaai Do's intentions are spot on, the treatment is hearteningly sensitive and empathetic, the result is topical, the performances from Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and everybody else win you over, but for it to have worked primarily as a film and leave a telling impact for the gay community, the treatment needed to be way better. I'm going with 2.5 out of 5 stars.