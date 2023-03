Movie: Balagam

Cast: Kavya Kalyanram, Priyaarshi, Muralidhar Goud

Director: Venu Yeldandi

Music: Bheems Ceciroleo

Quite a lot of Telugu directors are focusing on exploring Telangana's culture and tradition with their films. One such director is Venu Yeldandi who made an emotional film called Balagam. This film, which was released in the theaters a few weeks ago is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with subtitles. Here's the review.

What's it about?

Komurayya (Sudhakar Reddy) is a happy and jovial person living in a small village in Telangana. He wakes up early in the morning, spends time with his grandchildren, greets neighbours, and goes to his farm.

Komurayya has three children -- two sons, Aillaya (Jayaram) and Mogilayya and a daughter, Lakshmi (Roopa). But unfortunately, the family members have clashes among them and nothing is no longer the same. His grandson Saayilu (Priyadarshi Pulikonda), a bright but self-centred youngster, decides to get married to clear his debts with the dowry he gets. Just before the engagement, Komurayya passes away and that changes the course of everything that has been planned.

During the post-funeral (riceball) rituals, where the whole village gathers, the crow does not come to savour the offerings. The whole village starts talking about the old man's soul and that it is unsatisfied. It is the responsibility of the family members to know why Komurayya is unsatisfied and why the crows refrain from eating the offerings. Will the family sort out their differences, figure out and free the departed soul?

What's hot?

Balagam talks about the importance of family and why the members of the family need to stay together not just for themselves but for their elders and the next generations as well. The Telangana culture, rituals, art, dialect, and people are shown in the most beautiful way possible by director Venu Yeldandi.

Performances of the lead actors are natural. Except for the lead actors, the rest of the actors are new faces and it is easy for the audiences to connect with them as characters and not artists.

Watch the trailer of Balagam here:

Director Venu showed that no matter what, and irrespective of what happens, family comes first and that it is important to maintain peace within the family. The petty fight becomes huge and Komurayya's daughter doesn't come to see him for 20 long years. Her children don't even know what their grandfather looks like. So when he dies, the daughter is high on emotions and those scenes were shown well.

Director Venu struck the right chord with his emotional tale that is so close to reality and almost happens in every family but for various reasons. Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram have done a good job as grandchildren of Komurayya.

What's not?

Balagam is a sad story. Right from the beginning to the end, it's a sad and emotional ride. For people who would want to watch a film for some entertainment and laughter, Balagam is not their cup of tea. Also, there's not much entertainment. Venu could have taken some time to develop the story instead of directly starting it with the death of Komurayya.

Verdict:

Undoubtedly, Balagam is a must-watch. It is a movie that should be watched with the family and not alone. This weekend, spend some quality time with your family by watching Balagam.

Rating: