Bandar Review: Bobby Deol SHINES in gritty Anurag Kashyap crime thriller that REFUSES easy answers

Bandar Review: Bobby Deol delivers a career-best performance in Anurag Kashyap's gripping crime thriller. Dark, intense and thought-provoking, the film is something you should witness in theatres.

Movie: Bandar

Cast: Bobby Deol, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Indrajith Sukumaran

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Rating: 3.5

Bandar Review: When Anurag Kashyap comes up with a project, you are definitely not getting something regular, safe Bollywood thriller, and the Bobby Deol starrer, Bandar, is no exception. The crime thriller, released on June 5, is a raw, dark and intense drama that will make your conscience question the judicial system, gender bias and ultimately, societal opinion.

Bobby Deol gives his career-best performance

Bobby Deol portrays Sameer Mehra, a fading celebrity, who gets arrested over a rape accusation made by his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). His life unravels after his bail plea gets rejected, and he is consequently put in judicial custody.

He gave one of his career-best performances with an intense, layered character sketch. Gone is that big, larger-than-life hero we used to see lately. In Bandar, Bobby plays a character who is deeply flawed- a type of guy, trapped in this rough nightmare mix of suspicion, public judgment, and personal bubbles. Kashyap doesn’t really hold back, and neither does his lead actor. The outcome is a tense, morally tangled drama that refuses to hand you easy answers or those comforting resolutions.

Bandar will keep you hooked from the start

From the very first scene, Bandar pulls you in, like you are walking into a place where truth is slippery and everyone has something up their sleeve. It feels uneasy, kinda gripping, and sometimes genuinely disturbing, yet that’s exactly what makes it so addictive.

Anurag Kashyap's gritty directorial style brings the magic

Anurag Kashyap again shows off his signature style, the one that has basically defined his movies for years- gritty, morally complicated, and not pretending things are easy. This film doesn’t give you a clean hero, nor does it try to hand over a neat, comfortable answer. Instead, it just goes straight into the awkward, messy side of human nature, and that's really what Kashyap is known for.

Minimal approach, more impact

Kashyap’s direction in Bandar feels almost up close and trapped in a way. The focus stays near Bobby Deol’s character, Sameer Mehra, so you end up with every bit of his confusion and helplessness. Also, there is barely any background music during those important stretches- it’s more like raw silence, heavy breathing, and the unsettling pressure of things not actually said. That minimal kind of approach quietly builds the tension and makes the whole film feel uncomfortably real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bandar cast

The film also has a talented supporting cast, Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra and Indrajith Sukumaran, who also lift the main character, but also highlight how weak he is. He can't make his decisions properly, can't say 'no' where required and is typically influenced by people, which is aptly relatable to many people in general.

Final verdict

If you’re bored with the usual polished, predictable thrillers and you want a story that actually makes you think, then Bandar might be one of the most interesting films to hit theatres this year. I will give it 3.5 stars out of 5.

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