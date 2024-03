After the thundering success of The Kerala Story, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen are back with another movie, Bastar: The Naxal Story, based on true incidents and real stories. The Kerala Story, which was a huge success, was also based on true events. Making a story and presenting it in an engaging visual format is not a cup of everyone’s tea. But the makers try to deliver it with honest intentions. And now, Vipul and Sudipto have brought Bastar: The Naxal Story and joining them are Adah Sharma and Vijay Krishna who were also in The Kerala Story. Is Bastar worth your time and money? Read our BollywoodLife Bastar The Naxal Story movie review below: Also Read - Bastar: The Naxal Story box office day 1 prediction Exclusive: Adah Sharma starrer to grow with word of mouth, Shaitaan the biggest threat

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review

Release Date: 15th March 2024

Where to watch Bastar The Naxal Story: Theatres

Cast: Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Naman Jain, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Raima Sen,

Director: Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah (creative)

Story by: Sudipto Sen

Written by: Amarnath Jha, Sudipto Sen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Rating : 3 out of 5

About Bastar

Bastar The Naxal Story talks about the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency that took place in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Adah Sharma plays the role of I.P.S Neerja Madhavan who has multiple cases registered against her. She is painted as the enemy of the communist party who wants to eradicate the tribal community. A family of four is also in the epicentre of Bastar: The Naxal Story, they are Milind Kashyap, his wife Ratna and their two kids, Raman and Rama. The Naxalite and the Maoists want to overthrow the democratic government. Within the first 15 minutes the main crime and tone for the movie is set. Maoist leader, Lanka Reddy and his comrades kill Milind infront of his whole family. Ratna to avenge her husband’s murder joins Neerja and Salwa Judum whose sole aim is to eradicate Naxalites and Maoists growing violence and terrorism in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. The challenges they face and how they overcome all of them is what Bastar The Naxal Story is all about.

Watch the Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer video here:

What’s Hot?

The acting department are the major showrunners for Bastar: The Naxal Story. Adah Sharma delivers an honest representation of IPS Neerja Madhavan, who wants a cruelty, violence and terrorism free country. Her determination and her dedication are the major motivations for the story. Indira Tiwari as Ratna, Milind’s wife steals the show in some parts. The mother from Bastar who wanted nothing but a safe haven, education for her children turns into that fierce common woman who is a force to reckon with.Vijay Krishna as Lanka Reddy, Anangsha Biswas, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Kishore Kadam also leaves an impact. The former three belong to the maoist faction while the latter, plays Rajendra Karma, the Minister of Bastar also fighting against communism and terrorism in Bastar. The BGM is quite nice and helps add the thrilling factor. Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma do a fine job as the defence lawyer and prosecutors in the cases registered against Neerja Madhavan. There are two songs in the movie, one from the Maoist faction and another one, a patriotic number. Both songs carry the story forward and evoke emotions of anger and helplessness. The violence in Bastar The Naxal Story will send a chill down your spine. There are some scenes which will stay with you and make you question the existence of humanity. The power of manipulation, setting of the narrative via media and other mediums will leave you appalled.

What’s Not?

The pace of Bastar The Naxal Story could have been faster as it tends to drag in places. Also, the new movie could have been easily trimmed by a couple of minutes. Bastar The Naxal Story has one single incident as a plot in focus though play it up in statistics. It lacked a good engaging plot.

Verdict

Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story is thought-provoking, riveting in bits and pieces. The movie will leave an impact to get you thinking about why voting, choosing the right government is important. Once again the power of the common man makes an impact.