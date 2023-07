Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is having a direct to OTT release. The Bawaal trailer and other assets such as songs have been impressing the fans as it is. The duo has been promoting Bawaal everywhere from keeping special screenings for fans to Bollywood celebs. Just last night, a special screening of Bawaal was held for Bollywood celebs which was attended by the likes of Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and more. And they have shared their thoughts on the Janhvi and Varun starrer movie by Nitesh Tiwari. Also Read - Bawaal: Netizens school Varun Dhawan as he bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during promotions

Bawaal movie review by Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's brother actor Arjun Kapoor attended the special screening. He praised the entire team including Janhvi, Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari and the producers. Arun shared the post of Bawaal on his Instagram stories and said that he thoroughly enjoyed the love story which is deftly handled by the director. The actor praised the subject without giving away much. He told Janhvi and Varun that they have set the mahaul with their career-best performances.

Karan Johar reviews Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar who is a mentor to both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor watched the film last night too. He called it an unusual and original love story. He also praised Nitesh Tiwari's direction saying it was nuanced and handled with abandon but restrain. Bawaal moved Karan Johar at many moments. Even Karan calls it the career-best performance of Varun and Janhvi. Check out Karan Johar's Instagram story on Bawaal here:

More Bollywood celebs review Bawaal

The Bawaal movie screening was attended by celebs such as Radhika Madan, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunal Kohli, Maniesh Paul and more. And they have reviewed Bawaal as well. Radhika praised Varun for his comic timing and Janhvi for her vulnerability. She congratulated Nitesh and Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. Varun Sharma said that simple things were told in the most beautiful manner in the Varun and Janhvi starrer movie. He praised them both saying that they nailed it with their performances.

Maniesh Paul said that his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun has given a brilliant performance and that Janhvi has his heart. He also congratulated Nitesh Tiwari for the direction. Raashii Khanna praised Varun and Janhvi for their earnest performances in the movie which has a unique storyline. Zaheer Iqbal said that he was left utterly spellbound after watching Bawaal. Mukesh Chhabra praised the trio, director and the two leads as well. He asked Varun where he had been hiding such a performance. He praised Janhvi for her emotional scenes as well. Elli AvrRam who also watched Bawaal said that there were many comedy moments and the film tapped into an important issue that is not acknowledged much. Check out their Instagram stories here:

Bawaal drops on Amazon Prime on the 21st of July.