Bawaal is the latest offering by Amazon Prime Video. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it is a romantic film with a pinch of comedy and much more. It is helmed by Dangal and Chhichhore maker Nitesh Tiwari. It is for the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been paired together in a film. Given the success of OTT, the makers have opted for a direct-to-OTT route for Bawaal. The trend of releasing films on OTT platforms began during lockdown and now, it has become pretty common as it provides a wide range of audience. So is Bawaal worth watching? Here's the full review.

Bawaal movie review

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Anujman Saxena and more

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romantic drama

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21st July 2023

BL Verdict: 2.5 stars

What is it about?

Bawaal is a story of a man named Ajay from Lucknow. He is an image-conscious man who always wants to portray himself as something he is not. Played by Varun Dhawan, Ajay is a history teacher in a school. He has zero interest in the subject but he wants to hold onto the job. He gets married to a girl named Nisha Dixit played by Janhvi Kapoor. She is perfect in every way. From her looks to her family background, everything is in-sync with Ajay's macho image. However, she is a 'defective piece' as described by Ajay. Why he considers her to be defective is something that you'll know when you watch the film. We ain't giving any spoilers! Their love story hits a bumper the day they get married and then Ajay's professional life too goes through turmoil as he slaps an MLA's son. He comes up with a plan so that his image does not get destroyed. The plan is to travel to Europe and share videos with students from historic locations of World War II. Nisha accompanies him and that's when their real journey as lovers begin.

Watch Bawaal trailer below:

What's hot?

Varun Dhawan has time and again proved that he can play a boy next door character with utmost perfection. Varun Dhawan slips well into the character of Ajay. After Govinda, it is safe to say that Varun Dhawan is the one who gets his comic timing right. And his energy adds fun to the film. Nitesh Tiwari has managed to get the feel of a romantic drama right. From dialect to accent, the characters of Bawaal do get the essence right. The songs of the film bring add to the emotions of the characters perfectly. From Dilon Ki Yeh Dooriyan to Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Hain, the songs are the best part about the film. The supporting cast played by Manoj Pawah and others is apt. Though the story of Bawaal seems a little far-fetched and unconvincing, the makers have made a honest attempt to make a good film with all the elements of a Bollywood masala entertainer. It has songs, romance, drama, and even a strong message to share with all. The first half of the film is filled with entertainment and will make you chuckle at many occassions.

What's not?

The story has Ajay and Nisha traveling through Europe understanding the history of World War II, and learning some life lessons too. The plot at times appears to be more of a history lesson than a romantic drama. Though brownie points to makers for depicting the horrifying incidents of World War II with sincerity. Janhvi Kapoor tries her level best to be a simple girl from but given her glamorous persona, at times she seems misfit to play the girl next door. While the title of the film is Bawaal, one would expect the film to have some Dhoom dhadaka, but that's not the case. The film has its heart in the right place but lacks connection.

BL Verdict

Bawaal is a one time watch movie but do not keep high expectations. It also has a good message to share with all.