Beast FIRST Movie Review out: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is 'a slick action-thriller'

Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay and is all set to release on 13th April 2022. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and while it is shot in Tamil, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The songs and the trailer have already created an amazing pre-release buzz and moviegoers are keen to watch the film in theatres. Recently, Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched Beast and reviewed it.

He tweeted, "#Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board ! #Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He's razor sharp and there's never a dull moment whenever he's on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don't think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best!"

In another tweet, he wrote, "#Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! #Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP Worthy."

He further tweeted, “#Beast is #Vijay’s Career Stylish & Best Film ever ! Vijay will enter 200 cr Club in Tamil Nadu with this Epic Thriller! BLOCKBUSTER.”

Sandhu has given four stars to Beast. Vijay’s last film Master had received decent reviews, and it was a super hit at the box office. It will be interesting to see what response Beast will get at the ticket windows.

The film will face competition from Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and starrer Jersey. A few days ago, BollywoodLife had spoken to trade expert, Ramesh Bala, about which film will take a lead at the box office, and he had told us, “KGF 2 will lead because it is expected to do well in Hindi. The Hindi market is bigger than the South. I think it will beat Jersey as well.”