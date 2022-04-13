Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie has hit the big screens today, and though it’s a Tamil film, it has been dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Well, many netizens and fans of Vijay have watched the movie, and they are sharing their review of Beast on social media. Well, there are very few positive reviews, and most of the fans are disappointed with Nelson Dilipkumar’s narration. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: KRK trolls Sidharth Malhotra for not being invited; says, 'Dhobi ka kutta...'

A netizen wrote, "#BeastFDFS #BeastReview 2/5 star Nelson don't know how to handle big star like Vijay sir. An below average film. Vijay fans badly need Attlee. Nelson didn't do justice for the space provided by Vijay sir. I totally lost hope for #Thalivar169 @rajinikanth pls reconsider."

A fan of Vijay tweeted, "As a huge Vijay sir fan, i am highly disappointed with Nelson, he didnt use Vijay sir full potential as an actor.. thanks @anirudhofficial for saving Vijay sir career again.. 1st half : 2/5 Full comedy make it irritating and cringe... #Beast #BeastReview #BeastFDFS."

A Twitter user posted, “Average 1st Half Followed by poor 2nd half. Strictly for Hardcore Vijay Fans. 2.25/5 #BeastMovie #BeastReview #BeastFDFS.”

#BeastReview Disappointed A below average first half with good intro and same below average second half give nothing fresh to enjoy, screenplay bgm was ok and the song #Arabickuththu was interesting but totally #BeastMovie #BeastDisaster #ThalapathyVijay." Check out the tweets below…

While Beast has failed to impress the audiences, let’s see if the movie will be able to make a mark at the box office or not. It will face a tough competition at the box office as Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release tomorrow.