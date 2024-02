The big movie release of the week on OTT is Bhakshak on Netflix. The film is based on the incidents that happened in a shelter home run for girls in Muzafffarpur in Bihar. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of a committed journalist who is hell bent on uncovering the truth. After a short break, we are back to seeing Bhumi Pednekar play a small-town character. The movie is getting good reviews on social media. It is directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chilies Entertainment.

Bhakshak is based on a true story of how shelter home girls were used and abused

The Muzaffarpur Case shocked many all over India. The medical examination of the victims confirmed that around 34 girls were sexually abused. When the case came out, Bihar MLA Brajesh Thakur was sentenced to life imprisonment. In the film, Aditya Srivastava of CID fame plays the role of Bansi Sahu who is the owner of the shelter home.

Netizens praise the performance and direction of the film

Netizens have liked the performances of Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in the film. Even the narration is being liked immensely. Take a look at some of the reactions...

What a terrifying and inspiring film #Bhakshak is. Takes you closest to the darkest corner of the most heinous crime one can commit. Amazing performances by #BhumiPednekar and #AdityaSrivastava — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) February 9, 2024

#Bhakshak delves deep into the harrowing reality of domestic abuse faced by girls in India, skillfully questioning the legal system, societal norms, and male patriarchy !! @bhumipednekar' s portrayal as a journalist is brilliant, while the entire cast delivers exceptional… pic.twitter.com/HV4nasT4Dx — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) February 9, 2024

Got to watch #Bhakshak on @Netflix Similar to 'Noor' in a sense but touches on a different social issue. Deals with how a small-time independent reporter exposes a racket involving local bigshots at great personal risk. Also makes a few powerful statements through the movie. pic.twitter.com/OqXMV0WOqY — Pavan Thimmavajjala (@pavantimma45) February 9, 2024

We can see that the initial reviews of Bhakshak are quite good. Films with good social message have been liked a lot. It is nice to see the talented Bhumi Pednekar get so much appreciation.