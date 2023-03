Today, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film Bheed made it to the theatres. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha revolves around the lockdown and the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. It demonstrates the plight of migrant workers who had a really tough time amidst the pandemic. The movie has been shot in black and white and it received a positive review from critics. The reviews coming from netizens are also on the positive side with many calling it a gut-wrenching film. Also Read - Bheed leaked online: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer available in HD on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

On Twitter, Bheed has mostly received a thumbs-up from the netizens. The film also stars , , , , and others in pivotal roles apart from and . The story is said to be based on true events and is about one man who stood up for Humanity in tough times. The trailer of Bheed itself created a lot of noise amidst the masses. It consisted a very heart-wrenching scenes with that of people being sprayed with water and sanitizer and more. Many of the netizens lauded Anubhav Sinha and the team for making a film like Bheed. Many termed it as 'masterpiece'.

Just watched #bheed

As the film ended, I sat transfixed in my seat..unable to move. Something inside has been touched so hard by this gem of a film. Take a bow @anubhavsinha Few people in the industry have a spine. You are one of them. Bheed screams to be seen by India. pic.twitter.com/Oq0pmRH348 — Biki Dullah (@bikidullah) March 24, 2023

#Bheed , just saw this movie, it has an impeccable star cast lead by @RajkummarRao , and @bhumipednekar , who both shine and bring strong performances to the table #GodBless — Sarbjeet hayer (@KhalsaAngels99) March 24, 2023

आज मैने bheed movie देखी आंखों के सामने वही खौफनाक मंज़र आ गया। उस दौर से मैं भी गुजरा था। 980 किमी अकेले बाइक चलाई सिर्फ दो बोतल पानी पी के । आंसू निकल गए फिल्म देखके। @ranaashutosh10 @anubhavsinha — Sunil Kumar chaurasiya (@ChaurasiySunil) March 24, 2023

Acchi movie hai Bheed Logon Ko isko dekhna chahie — Naveen_Soni?? (@NaveenS89801884) March 24, 2023

Appreciation to whole team of #bheed for bringing out how sick our society is and how inefficient the government is. — Shobhit Srivastava (@shobh28) March 24, 2023

Now it remains to be seen how well does Bheed perform at the box office. Sadly, reports suggest that the film has leaked online on various piracy-sites. Will it affect the box office collections? The numbers will say.