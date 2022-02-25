Telugu film Bheemla Nayak starring , , , and Samyuktha Menon has released in theatres today. The movie, which is directed by Saagar K Chandra, is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum which featured Prithviraj and in the lead roles. Fans of Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly waiting for the film, and it is expected that the movie will take the box office by storm. Well, netizens have given their review, and they are praising Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s performance, and S Thaman’s music is being lauded. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers upset with Keerthy Suresh, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak draws flak and more

A Twitter user posted, "#BheemlaNayak is good, Pawan Kalyan agression in top form a new high set for himself and for other peers. Rana is fantabulous, almost dominated Pawan Kalyan in many scenes. Great screen presence and dialogues. Thaman BGM is the biggest asset..took the movie to next level."

A netizen tweeted, "#BheemlaNaayak blockbuster is back @PawanKalyan,@RanaDaggubati career's best performance."

One more Twitter user posted, “@PawanKalyan screen presence n acting jst amazing.@saagar_chandrak direction.Guruji dialogues & screenplay .Pranam pettesav @MusicThaman bro, top notch BGM @RanaDaggubati Daniel Shekar matrame kanipinchadu.@dop007 .@vamsi84 thanks a ton. #BheemlaNayak.”

A Twitter user called Bheemla Nayak an out-and-out masala film, “An Out and Out Mass Commercial Flick PK & Rana Nailed their Characters... Appreciable performance from #SamyukthaMenon #Thaman as Usual Ramppp #bheemlanayak song Watch it in ur near single screen theatres for mass experience.”

A netizen tweeted, “Thaman is the third lead for this film. Forest BGM and the end titles were the standouts. Please release the end titles song @MusicThaman #BheemlaNayak.”