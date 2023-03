Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in Bholaa which comes in theatres on March 30, 2023. The movie is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Kaithi. Ajay Devgn has not only acted but also directed the film. The trailer has got a good response so far. The original story is by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ravi Basrur who is known for his work on KGF 2 has given the BGM of the film. As per a review of someone who saw the film during the viewing of the Censor Board, it is one compelling affair. Also Read - Bholaa stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu impress the crowd with their dapper and glamorous look on The Kapil Sharma Show Set [Watch Video]

#Xclusive#BholaaReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Bholaa is incredibly good.. A fast paced edge of the seat action+emotional entertainer with a brutal compelling story & stunning visuals...#AjayDevgn? is flawless & #Tabu nailed it with commanding screen presence .. Genuinely recommended… pic.twitter.com/essKppCxak — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 25, 2023

In the movie, Ajay Devgn plays the role of a henchmen who later wages a war against a drug racket. Amala Paul is his love interest. We do not know how close it is to the original. Well, this report should come as heartening news to all fans of Ajay Devgn. Drishyam 2 made over Rs 200 crores at the box office. Ajay Devgn's Shivaay which was also his directorial did excellently in 2016. Also Read - Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn floors fans with his 'OUTSTANDING' acting and directorial skills; netizens say, 'Blockbuster loading' [Read Tweets]

Bholaa has been termed as Bollywood's hot cake after Pathaan. In between, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did a business of over Rs 100 crores. But there is not much clarity on the budget of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Bholaa is made for mass pockets like Pathaan. As we know, Ajay Devgn has a great following in small towns and cities of India. Also Read - Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer promises a high-octane actioner

He has told Variety that the basic storyline is similar as it is a remake. There are alterations to the character and screenplay. He was quoted as saying, "The drama has changed in a way, the emotions have changed – somewhere I would say enhanced, more underlined."