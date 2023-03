Film: Bholaa

Bholaa Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande, Gajraj Rao, Amala Paul, and more

Director: Ajay Devgn

Release Date: 30 March 2023

Where To Watch: In theatres

Action-packed films have always ruled Bollywood. For years, the audience has loved to see a macho hero beating the shit out of goons and Bollywood films have never disappointed. In fact, the action sequences have only gotten better with the help of technology. Though over the years, content-driven, slice-of-life movies have captured everyone's attention, still there are some die-hard Bollywood buffs who would whistle at every punch hit by the hero. Well, for all those fans craving some high-octane drama and action after 's biggie Pathaan, 's Bholaa is here. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi and also stars , , , Gajraj Rao, in pivotal roles. Bholaa has made it to the theatres today on the occasion of Ram Navami but is it worth the watch? Here's the full review.

What is it about?

Bholaa is a story about a man who has been locked up in jail for 10 long years. But he is no ordinary man. There is a long history that makes him an intriguing character. After his release from jail, all he wants to do is meet his daughter who is in an orphange. She has no idea that her father is alive. But a massive twist comes when he meets cop Diana. She is on a mission to take on a drug mafia and she seeks help of Bholaa to do so. The journey is one night long but there is more than enough drama that takes place.

Watch Bholaa trailer here

What's hot?

Ajay Devgn and action film are like a match made in heaven. Especially if there is a bike chase scene involved. Ajay Devgn has mastered the skill to bring out the best maar dhaad sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seats. Some of the sequences will also make you question the very existence of gravity but isn't that the motto of all action films? Ajay Devgn is a star performer and his silent yet powerful demeneour is captivating. He rules the screen despite having less but very intense dialogues. There are some comedy scenes too that will make you chuckle. Tabu is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood and in Bholaa she is not playing a damsel in distress. Rather she has matched shoes with Ajay Devgn when it comes to fighting sequences. In fact, the film starts with Tabu pulling off a car chase scene fully style. Gajraj Rao is in his best element, but on the other hand, Sanjay Mishra seems to be wasted talent in the film. The climax brings the major shocker and it will make you go 'whattt'.

What's not?

Bholaa lacks story. There is not much in the film that builds the characters. But spoiler here is that it is just first part of the film. Bholaa is going to have a sequel and one can expect that the part one is simply a building block for it. But there could have been more for audiences to feel the connect. Bholaa is ruled by pure raw action but at times it gets too much. The background score of the film is a major disappointment. Ajay Devgn films generally get the best music but this time it not upto the mark.

Verdict

BollywoodLife gives Bholaa three stars for Ajay Devgn's sincere attempt to bring out a chilling thriller infueced with a bit of emotions and the unexpected climax.