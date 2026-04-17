Bhoot Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar returns with apt humour, Priyadarshan REVIVES classic comedy vibes with supernatural TWIST

Bhoot Bangla Review: Akshay Kumar returns in this horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, delivering a mix of laughs and spooky chaos. The film features strong performances from Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, though the second half feels uneven despite its entertaining first half.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐(3)

Movie Review: Bhoot Bangla

Director: Priyadarshan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Mithil Palkar, Vamika Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Asrani

Duration: 2 hours 53 minutes

Bhoot Bangla Review: The new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar's return to cinema under the direction of Priyadarshan, who created a film that has already become a talking point among audiences. The film showcases an ensemble cast which includes Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Asrani. The film marks a long-awaited reunion between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.

What is the story of Bhoot Bangla?

The story centres on Mangalpur's cursed mansion which people believe brings bad luck to newlywed brides. The comedic elements of the movie begin when Akshay Kumar’s character enters the haunted setting to resolve supernatural challenges through his unique, funny methods instead of using standard ghost-busting methods. The film uses humour as its main element to create comedic situations which transform the ghosts into comedic elements instead of terrifying beings. The story includes a secretive creature that brings suspense to the atmosphere while maintaining a cheerful and enjoyable mood.

Bhoot Bangla has a strong cast

The film achieves its success through the strong performance of its entire cast. The film centres around Akshay Kumar who moves the story forward with his performance. Tabu demonstrates her exceptional performance through her natural acting style. The group, composed of Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Jeetu Sengupta, and Asrani, provides steady comic relief which reaches its peak when Asrani makes his special appearance to bring emotional depth for dedicated fans.

First half maintains cheerful atmosphere

The first half of Bhooth Bangla maintains a cheerful atmosphere, which produces humorous moments that successfully capture the audience's interest. The second half has several slow sections which create an extended viewing experience that some audience members might find tedious. The film succeeds in restoring laughter to its audience through its most deficient parts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Film provides entertainment value, not logic

The film aims to provide entertainment value instead of logical storytelling, which creates an enjoyable experience for viewers who want to watch a comedic film about ghosts. Some sequences may remind audiences of earlier Priyadarshan-style comedies and films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more