Bhoot Police movie review: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's desi take on Scooby Doo makes for some harmless, spooky fun

Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) play ghost-hunting brothers, whose true test arrives when they arrive at a Dharamshala tea farm owned by two sisters, Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Maya (Yami Gautam), where an ancient spirit, supposed to have been vanquished by their father, appears to have resurfaced, or has it...?