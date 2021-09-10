Movie: Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi, Amit Mistry, Jamie Lever

Bhoot Police Director: Pawan Kripalani

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest; Dilip Joshi, Kubra Sait and others express grief

Horror comedies have been around since a long time, but have only recently begun gaining traction in Bollywood. Even in the South, they've been quite popular since a while, but it's taken Bollywood filmmakers and subsequently, its audience, their own sweet time to warm up to the sub-genre. Bollywood did start the ball rolling long before the SOuth with Mehmood and Tanuja's classic Bhoot Bungla, but for some reason, didn't revisit the sub-genre till decades later. However, now that the idea has finally found its niche, the Hindi film industry is steadily churning out horror comedies at a regular click, with Go Goa Goa, Stree, Golmaal Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa bieng the best ones that come to mind.

So does Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police, directed by Pawan Kripalani join their ranks, or does it end up being merely another attempt at cashing in on something that's rising on the popularity charts? Well suffice it to say that the intent lies in the former direction and all said and done, Bhoot Police does offer mild doses of both horror and comedy to make for a fairly enjoyable watch.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bhoot Police is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Bhoot Police review...

What's it about

Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) play ghost-hunting brothers, with the former convinced that there's no such thing as ghost, but their business will always be booming till superstition runs rampant in India, while the latter earnestly believes that they're continuing their father's job to genuinely help someone in need one day. Their true test arrives when they arrive at a Dharamshala tea farm owned by two sisters, Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Maya (Yami Gautam), where an ancient spirit, supposed to have been vanquished by their father, appears to have resurfaced, or has it...?

Watch the Bhoot Police trailer below:

What's hot