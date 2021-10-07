Bhramam movie review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's remake is better than Nithiin's Maestro, but still doesn't match up to Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun

For those who haven't seen Andhradhun, Bhramam revolves around a talented pianist, Ray Mathews (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who pretends to be blind, thus landing a comfy playing gig at a restaurant, only to get embroiled later as an eye-witness to the murder of erstwhile moviestar Uday Kumar (Shankar) by his wife, Simi (Mamta Mohanda), and her lover, S.I. Dinesh (Unni Mukundan)