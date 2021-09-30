Bingo Hell movie review: Like a game of Bingo, very few things click and most miss the mark in Blumhouse's first Halloweeen special

The singular most detrimental factor for Amazon Prime Video's new horror movie, Bingo Hell, is it's inability to sufficiently scare, chill, or thrill you for a horror film. Welcome to the Blumhouse's Halloween specials begin on a below-average note this year.