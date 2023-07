Sonam Kapoor is back in films with Blind but this time on OTT, JioCinema. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salman in 2019. The actress shot for the movie Blind in 2020 and wrapped up in 2021. Since Blind has been awaiting its release. And it is now coming out directly on OTT. Based on the 2011 South Korean original movie of the same name, Sonam Kapoor starrer is directed by debutante director Shome Makhija. JioCinema has been bringing some interesting films and web series for viewers to binge-watch. Well, Blind’s trailer has been gripping and very dark but is it the same with the movie? Read on.

Movie: Blind

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey

Trending Now

Director: Shome Makhija

When to Watch: 7 July 2023

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Sonam is making a comeback of sorts with Blind. Though a remake, the movie's trailer looks quite promising indeed. Is the action thriller movie worth a watch on OTT? Does Blind starring Sonam Kapoor keep you hooked till the end? Read our review below:

What’s the movie Blind all about?

Sonam Kapoor plays an ex-cop in Blind and an unforeseen circumstance leads to her loss of vision. She has an encounter with a serial killer who is hunting young females and picking them up and locking them in the basement. After the encounter, Gia seeks the police who don't believe her at first. Vinay Pathak plays a detective inspector who impressed by her knowledge and skills believes her and takes up the case. Gia wants to put an end to the serial killings and disappearances. And despite having no eyesight she is far much capable. However, she has her demons to fight and the sudden loss of vision has left her a cripple. She survives with the help of a guide dog named Elsa. The serial killer picks her trail when he realises she and a boy are witnesses to the crime in action and that the police are on his trail. The clock keeps ticking and before she can reach the killer, he reaches her.

Watch the Blind movie trailer video starring Sonam Kapoor here:



What’s hot?

Firstly, the action sequences are good. Sonam Kapoor puts an earnest effort into playing a blind woman. She does a fine job as a blind cop and is good in action scenes too. Vinay Pathak does a good job as DI. Shubham Saraf plays Nikhil who is the other witness in the case. He puts in an earnest performance which holds the film and is a good support to Sonam and Vinay in many places. Purab Kohli is a revelation and will leave you surprised with his menacing serial killer act. His performance as a cold-blooded kidnapper and killer will creep you out and it'll remain with you for a while.

What’s not?

The script is too predictable and too shallow. It will not keep you guessing at all. The jump scares don't scare you either. The characters seem too underdeveloped. Vinay Pathak's character Prithvi Khanna is the typical police inspector with an intent to provide some comic relief but it doesn't fit right despite the actor doing a good job. By the end, Blind seems dragged. Trimming the movie would not have hurt at all.

BL Verdict: Though the movie has earnest performances, the thrilling element seems to lack majorly. Going with 1.5 stars.