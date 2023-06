Jio Studios is bringing a wide variety of content to Jio Cinemas. It seems to be packing a great deal to pull the audience to its OTT platform. The latest release is Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and more. Shahid Kapoor and Ronit Roy alongside the team of Bloody Daddy have claimed that it was pitched as a ‘big scale OTT movie’ to them. Given the fact that it’s Shahid Kapoor with some terrific actors adding to the cast of Bloody Daddy, one could easily debate whether the movie should have had a theatrical release. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor recalls the tough time he had while shooting Vivah, 'Wasn't getting half of the things'

has directed Bloody Daddy and it’s not his debut in the genre or the platform. Does he manage to bring out the best in Shahid Kapoor who is debuting in the action genre for the first time? Is Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema worth your time? Should you really include it in your binge list this weekend? That’s what you’ll learn by the end of this article.

Bloody Daddy Movie Review

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and more

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Producer: Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios

Release date: 9th June 2023

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

What’s it about?

Bloody Daddy is an action thriller movie which is adapted from a French film called Nuit Blanche which released in 2011. Shahid Kapoor plays Sumair who is in the Narcotics department with the Delhi police. Sumair raids a car carrying drugs which takes him on his greatest most painful adventurous night. Well, the bag that he stole gets stolen and the owner of the bag, a drug lord named Sikander Chowdhary takes his son, Atharva, hostage. How does Sumair manage to find the bag containing drugs and rescue his son forms the story of Bloody Daddy.

What’s HOT?

THE Shahid Kapoor! Mainly Shahid but we must give due credit to the rest of the cast which consists of Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Vivan Bhathena and others. Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction would keep you hooked and on the edge of your seat. Talking about Shahid, his portrayal of Sumair is simply fabulous and effortless. Shahid sinks his teeth into the character and moves you to the inner core. His Sumair is kind, sensitive, mischievous, and BLOODY! He has packed a nuanced performance in Bloody Daddy. You can feel the wheels churning in Sumair’s mind as tries to tip the scales in his favour throughout the film. Ronit Roy as Sikander, the drug lord is fabulous. He is naturally funny and also sinister though he holds his darker side back until the end. Sikander is also a businessman alongside being a drug lord. The actor's balanced performance will never let you take your eyes off him. Sanjay Kapoor and Mukesh Bhhatt make for an amazing duo, and they bring a new twist packed with great gags that’ll leave you rolling.

Watching Rajeev Khandelwal on screen is a delight for his fans. His scenes with Shahid Kapoor are a treat for all action lovers. Diana Penty is an honest cop in this one. Vivan Bhathena plays Ronit’s younger brother in the movie and you’d want to see more of him. The heart and soul of the story is Shahid Kapoor as a father. His emotions and his helplessness yet his sensitivity and awareness tug at your heart. The actor is setting the bar higher than ever. Bloody Daddy also has humour in it which comes as a surprise. But thankfully it is subtle and not forced. The punches are thrown in casual conversation but hit home all right. The action in the movie is nothing OTT and thank God for that. It's realistic, crisp and a tad gory but hey, blame it on the genre.

What's NOT?

Nothing really. The film's pace is slow poison kind but it's honestly no big deal. In some places, however, the pace one might feel, falter but it picks up right again. It could have been trimmed a little but even that's arguable.

BL Verdict:

Bloody Daddy deserves a watch and several times. Despite the remake era in Bollywood pulling down the standards, Bloody Daddy doesn't disappoint at all. Instead, it takes you on a rollercoaster ride which by the end of the movie, will leave you hooting and eventually pull you back in the queue for another ride. Shahid Kapoor is ace, Ronit Roy is fab and Rajeev Khandelwal is amazing! Going with 4.5 stars.