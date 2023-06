Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and more celebs starrer Bloody Daddy is out on Jio Cinema. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and marks Shahid's debut in the action genre. Bloody Daddy is trending on Twitter right now as a lot of people have binged on the action entertainer in Jio Cinema. Fans are praising Shahid Kapoor for his performance as Sumair in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has been impressing much with his acting chops and also the different projects that he has been doing lately. Also Read - Bloody Daddy leaked online on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more: Shahid Kapoor film hit by piracy

A little background on Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor plays an NCB officer who gets entangled in a cat-and-mouse chase with a drug lord after he steals a bag full of drugs from his men. Shahid Kapoor also plays a father in the film. And fans are loving his acting in Bloody Daddy. However, the same cannot be said about te direction and the story. Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Check out the tweets of netizens who watched Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema here:

Tbh the Bloody Daddy reviews are a little better than I expected I sorta thought the reception would generally be quite negative. https://t.co/Zd5jnzxFp2 — Ibrahim Khan (@unrealpathan) June 9, 2023

Have always felt - and even told him - that #ShahidKapoor should act in an out-and-out actioner… The actor - known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters - gets into the #JohnWick mode in #BloodyDaddy, his first collaboration with director #AliAbbasZafar.… pic.twitter.com/pKdKhKcmzS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy is a very good action, adventure and full on entertainment film ;

Kitchen vale scene mein belan se peetna very good ? Everything is good in movie aur gaane nahi hai to Hollywood vala feel bhi aata hai so overall rating - 3.5/5#ShahidKapoor #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/DPCjlyfeQm — Today’s Market (@TheFreeAkash) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy

Movie Apna पेस Maintained Rakhta Hai Through out the movie,And best part ye hai ki #ShahidKapoor Sab Role Aache se karte hai Iss me v Kafi Aacha Kaam Kiye hai? Kav Kav feel hoga Ki Kuch Jada He Rush THA Par Story Ke Hisab se Mast Tha YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS ✌️? — iamCB (@CinematicBust) June 9, 2023

Shahid Kapoor nails his first action role in proving he can do it all! Ali Abbas Zafar delivers stunning action scenes that keep you hooked. Can't wait to watch it on from 9 June onwards! ??? Check my bio plz — FranHendrickson? (@Hendrickso14486) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy Its Feels Like Bollywood Ka #JohnWick in Sometime

Movie Ki Story Bahot Simple hai,Ek Drug se Start hoti hai aur ussi pe khatam hoti hai

Main Point tha movie ka action Jo Aacha Hai Kahi Kahi Pe Lak Karti hai BUT ITS OK#ShahidKapoor Looks Great In This Action Movie pic.twitter.com/iRbG7cCgw3 — iamCB (@CinematicBust) June 9, 2023

Movie was hit. Good Response. Chalegi Yaar. #ShahidKapoor — Amandeep Sharma (@amansharma6723) June 9, 2023

#ShahidKapoor sir is so good-looking even though he is 42 yrs old , its tough for us to imagine him as a father of 13-14 year old kid. Maybe that’s the reason we as audience couldn’t connect with the father-son angle that much, but the acting and action was fire ? — Prajwal (@ssjprajwal) June 9, 2023

@aliabbaszafar Your next action drama deserves Shahid kapoor, since you potrayed him so good in bloody daddy! ❤ — Hussam (@hussamqazi_) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy REVIEW : ⭐⭐⭐

Whatever action they showed in the trailer utna hi hain movie mein ?. It's a good movie but as an action entertainer it missed a huge opportunity. Again, Shahid Kapoor, what a gem ?

Detailed REVIEW : https://t.co/5zTTtuy39K#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/0q04U7Z5hO — Cinematic Launda (@CinematicLaunda) June 9, 2023

#BloodyDaddy is Raw & Real without any dull moment. The movie is really entertaining i was hooked till the end. #ShahidKapoor's acting, personality & attitude ? #AliAbbasZafar as a director ? BGM is also kick ass.

The action scene could have been more brutal an Amazing movie ? pic.twitter.com/duazZo1rLC — Being Divakar Jha? TIGER 3? (@Divakar67154006) June 9, 2023

Action movie ?? Fantastic act by Shahid Kapoor — Bhanu? ?? (@BhanuSRajput) June 9, 2023

Shahid Kapoor>>>>>>>khiloda kumar — Shiva (@ShivaThaku37964) June 9, 2023

Shahid Kapoor ?

Rajeev Khandelwal ?

Vivan Bathena ?

Ankur Bhatia ?#BloodyDaddy pic.twitter.com/I0ZsLMosll — ᏕᏬᏒᏰᎻᎨ ❤️✨ BOOODY DADDY DAY ? (@its_surbhi1902) June 9, 2023

Bloody Daddy Movie Review by BollywoodLife

In our review, the critic wrote, Shahid Kapoor is the star of Bloody Daddy. His performance is nuanced and one can see the wheels churning in his mind to tip the scales in his favour when the drug lord takes his son, Atharva hostage for stealing his bag. Apart from Shahid, the rest of the cast members which include Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, , Diana Penty and more.

Shahid Kapoor weighs in on box office pressure

During the trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor revealed that the movie was planned in such a way that it was intended to be an OTT release. And with it, the pressure on performing at the box office vanished. When asked Shahid if he ever discusses this with his friends, the actor said that everyone is talking about the numbers these days. "Whether the film is accepted or not, we want to know the numbers, but you get to know these numbers because there’s so much talk and so many messages happening around; overall, you come to know how people have reacted to the film," First Post quoting the actor.

