Movie: Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas Cast: , Chirangda Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Samara Tijori, Ronith Arora,

Bob Biswas Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

, released in 2012, turned out to be one of Bollywood's greatest thrillers of all time, and also it's most unique one, boasting a truly satisfying, original plot, incredible performances by and , brilliant screenplay and direction, and some of the best cinematography and editing ever seen on film. However, there's another aspect of Kahaani that made it so iconic: Saswata Chatterjee's performance as contract killer Bob Biswas. It's very rare for an extended cameo to leave such a mark for years to come – honestly, the only other instances that come to mind are in Andaz (1971) and in Shakti: The Power (2002). Now, nine years later, a spin-off arrives on a cameo role,with Abhishek Bachchan stepping into the shoes of the eponymous Bob Biswas. Does the extension prove to worth your time and does Abhishek leave as much of an impact?

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bob Biswas is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Bob Biswas review...

What's it about

Bob Biswas is set prior to the events of Kahaani, with Abhishek Bachchan, who steps into the role's full-fledged extension, waking up from a coma after eight years, with no recollection of his life, the family thrust upon him, or the shady characters hounding him to remind him of his murderous past.

Watch the Bob Biswas trailer below...

What's hot

The biggest plus-point of Bob Biswas is its supporting cast. Everybody from Chirangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay to Samara Tijori, Ronith Arora and Tina Desai are top-notch, with Chitrangda also oozing sensuality in her signature manner. Coming to Abhishek Bachchan, the actor separates his Bob Biswas completely from that Saswata Chatterjee and succeeds for the most part. Diya Annapurna Ghosh makes a pretty confident debut as a Director and the production values are also slick, which are expected from a Red Chillies film. In all, Bob Biswas

What's not

There's a slight issue with the way he plays Bob after coming out of a come, transforming himself into a kid more than someone who has lost his, but other than that, you settle in well with Junior Bachchan in the part. Also, despite her confident directorial debut, Diya Annapurna Ghosh just can't recreate the magic of Kahaani, and she also needs to work on getting the pacing right. Plus, Yasha Ramchandani's editing stretches the movie needlessly during the middle section while Gairik Sarkar's camerawork misses capturing the magic of Kolkata, which always adds another dimension to the movie. The background score could've also been edgier.

BL Verdict

To sum it up, Bob Biswas is a pretty engaging origin to a cameo that left an indelible impact in Kahaani even without creating the same magic of that character or movie. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.