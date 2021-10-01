Web Series: Break Point

Break Point Cast: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

Break Point Director: Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Reviewed by: Russel D'Silva

There's no denying that cricket has the pulse of our nation for many years now, with other sports always playing catchup no matter how many accolades those sportspersons may bring. In such a scenario, it definitely takes some doing to stamp your authority and amass a sizeable fan-following, and that's exactly what Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi did whether they were partnering each other or other players on he tennis courts across the globe. So, it'll take some doing for a documentary to capture length and breath of their sterling achievements within a concise timeframe while also shedding light on their off-court relationship with each other and otherwise, and that precisely what ZEE5's new docuseries, Break Point, by ace spousal-filmmaking duo, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari does.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Break Point is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Break Point review...

What's it about

No prizes for guessing that ZEE5' docuseries, Break Point, focuses on the herculean achievements of two of India's favourite sporting sons, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. What it also does well though is track their journeys off court both as individuals and a team, how they came together, and how they broke a billion hearts when they decided to go their separate ways.