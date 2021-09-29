Britney vs Spears review: Netflix's eye-popping documentary is as uncomfortable and infuriating as it's unbelievable and shocking

Britney vs Spears lays bare all what led to the conservatorship of Britney and digs to the root cause of how it has turned into the sordid affair that it is today. Besides the core discord with father Jamie Spears, the Netflix documentary also explores a few other important aspects of the singer's personal life, making it all the more engrossing.