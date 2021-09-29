Movie: Britney vs Spears

Britney vs Spears Cast: Kevin Federline, Jamie Spears, Felicia Culotta, Tania Baron, Adnan Ghalib, Mark Vincent Kaplan, John James Nazarian, James Edward Spar, Brett Miller, Adam Streisand, Sam Lutfi, Jenny Eliscu, Tony Chicotel, Lorilee Craker, Howard Grossman, Sam Ingham, Andrew Wallet, Erin Lee Carr

Britney vs Spears Director: Erin Lee Carr

Where to Watch: Netflix

Reviewed by: Russel D'Silva

Check out the five main reasons you should watch Britney vs Spears on Netflix in our Britney vs Spears review...

Nostalgic trip

Before getting at the heart of the tragedy that is Britney Spear's conservatorship and how her father, Jamie Spears, has abused her rights through it, the documentary explores all the things that made a superstar and one of the biggest pop-culture icons the world over.

Digs deep

Britney vs Spears lays bare all what led to the conservatorship of Britney and digs to the root cause of how it has turned into the sordid affair that it is today.

Shocks, infuriates, and makes you uncomfortable

Not many documentaries are capable of evoking myriad emotions like shock, anger, discomfort and disbelief. Britney vs Spears successfully touches upon them all and then some.

Newfound solidarity

Let's face it: Not everybody has been a fan of Britney Spears' music. However, regardless your opinions of her work, once you watch this Netflix documentary, you'll be hard pressed not to support her and hope that her fiend of a father disappears from her life forever (yes, not all parents are a divine gift, face it).

Parallel subplots

Besides the core subject of her conservatorship at the hands of father Jamie Spears, the documentary also explores a few other important aspects of Britney's personal life, making it all the more engrossing.