Bro Daddy has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it stars the two biggest names from the Malayalam film industry, and Prithviraj. This is their second collaboration after 2019 release Lucifer. Prithviraj has directed Bro Daddy, and it also stars Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, , Kaniha, , Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran and . Fans of Mohanlal and Prithviraj have been waiting to watch them in a comedy film, and finally their wait is over. But, are fans happy with the film?

Well, the audience is liking Bro Daddy and they are calling it a 'good family film'. A Twitter user posted, "#BroDaddy Review A Fun Rollercoaster 1stHalf Good 2nd Half Ok Old Story Line But Screenplay & Characterisation Adipoli A Good Family Watch A modern family will gab OTT watch!!Just Good!! Saloon Rating: 3.25/5."

#BroDaddy Review A Fun Rollercoaster?1stHalf Good❤️2nd Half Ok??Old Story Line?But Screenplay & Characterisation Adipoli?Lalletan-Meena?Prithviraj-Kalyani?Deepak Dev Music✨A Good Family Watch?A modern family will gab?OTT watch!!Just Good!! Saloon Rating: 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/xUTzzpM9Cq — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) January 26, 2022

A netizen tweeted, "Two men post their 60s outperformed everyone in this movie is what the highlight. Lalettan & Lalu Alex sir.. Thoroughly enjoyed watching with my family. Finally we got our vibrant @kalyanipriyan for Mollywood. All other casts including Meena, Kaniha were good. A fun filled first half followed by a fun + dramatic half. @Mohanlal at his best in last 3 Years. #BroDaddy. @PrithviOfficial as an actor, producer & an extraordinary director jst killed 2 out of last 3 favourite Lalettan films were of urs @PrithviOfficial TQ a lot. One more golden feather for @aashirvadcine & @antonypbvr that too on the 22nd Anniversary #BroDaddy."

. @PrithviOfficial as an actor, producer & an extraordinary director jst killed ? 2 out of last 3 favourite Lalettan films were of urs @PrithviOfficial ?? TQ a lot. One more golden feather for @aashirvadcine & @antonypbvr that too on the 22nd Anniversary#BroDaddy 3/3 — ABHILASH S NAIR (@meSTAbhi) January 25, 2022

Another Twitter user posted, "#MovieReview - #BroDaddy is a simple plot, presented well neatly. #PrithvirajSukumaran proves that he is capable to present subjects no matter how small, in a clean and satifying way. Good direction. Good performances from all cast. Thank you for this treat. I have enjoyed!"

#MovieReview - #BroDaddy is a simple plot, presented well neatly. #PrithvirajSukumaran proves that he is capable to present subjects no matter how small, in a clean and satifying way. Good direction. Good performances from all cast. Thank you for this treat. I have enjoyed! pic.twitter.com/Mu1h99AcEc — Joyson Joboy (@JoysonJoboy) January 25, 2022

A fan of Mohanlal tweeted, "Clean and neat family Entertainer.. Simple Story and Nice Making Lalettan and Lalu Alex The show Stealer John Kattadi & Eesho Kattadi... Complete Family Entertainer...#BroDaddy."

Clean and neat family Entertainer.. Simple Story and Nice Making Lalettan and Lalu Alex The show Stealer❤ John Kattadi & Eesho Kattadi...

Complete Family Entertainer... ?#BroDaddy#Mohanlal || @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/9UN9RcnI9o — SINAN MFC (@sinanLFA) January 26, 2022

A netizen tweeted, "Watched #BroDaddy Good fun ride.. @Mohanlal @PrithviOfficial and lalualex makes as laugh throughout the movie..Overall A good family entertainer.. Tnx @PrithviOfficial for making these types of movies and bringing our old @Mohanlal back Waiting for L2."