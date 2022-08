Movie: Bullet Train

Bullet Train cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock

Bullet Train Director: David Leitch

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Action movies where much of the events unfold within a singular mode of transport isn't new, but the rate at which they leave a lasting impact is certainly few and far between. Speed, Con Air, Air Force One are the most memorable ones that spring to mind (sticking to pure action films here, which is why classics likes of Flightplan, Neerja and Executive Decision are not being counted).

When it comes to trains, the likes of Von Ryan's Express and Runaway Train join the league, but they've been made decades ago, and ever since, there hasn't really been one to blow your socks away, with Under Siege 2 and The Commuter being the closest. Well, finally, Brad Pitt and David Leitch get together to deliver a locomotive ride for the ages with Bullet Train. So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bullet Train is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Bullet Train movie review...

What's it about

Assassin-cum-troubleshooter Ladybug (Brad Pitt) hops on a bullet train Tokyo to Morioka for what seems like a simple retrieval job, only to later find the train teeming with other assorted assassins, each with individual agendas that are intertwined toward a common goal.

Advertisement

Watch the Bullet Train trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Leitch (@davidmleitch)

What's hot

The possibilities of action and stunts are endless in a setting of the kind presented in Bullet Train, but pulling them off with novelty, at breakneck velocity, and keeping things fresh and interesting all the while requires execution of the highest calibre, which Director David Leitch achieves with razor-sharp execution and no small lint of finesse. Adding a convincing plot with dollops of dark humour, and doing justice to all your characters while also interjecting the narrative with non-linear flashbacks for all would perhaps be a tad too much to ask when you're already getting a high-octane flick, but when it's your lucky day, let the gifts pour, and boy do Zak Olkewicz's screenplay and Leitch's direction pour them in abundance.

With the talent Leitch is displaying from John Wick and Atomic Blonde to Hobbs & Shaw and now this, the former stunt-coordinator-turned-Director certainly cementing his place as one to watch out for with a bright cinematic journey ahead. Jonathan Sela's camerawork, Dominic Lewis' background score, the VFX, colour tone, costumes and production design are all top notch to add the icing to rich, creamy cake, and do we even need to get into how good, or rather how breezy and effortless all the performances are, and kudos to Brad Pitt for allowing everyone to have their moment in the sun, however big or small, so that the film thrives as a spectacular ensemble ride instead of a star-driven cruise, which was the need of the hour in this particular case.

What's not

The only gripes here is that Elisabet Ronaldsdottir's could've been sharper, a couple of the interjecting flashbacks could've been shorter and the overall duration could've been trimmed by 10-15 minutes.

BL Verdict

Brilliantly scripted, sharply directed by Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch and boasting breakneck action and adrenaline-pumping stunts – Bullet Train is that rare breed of action movie that milks its singular setting to optimum effect while offsetting the high-octane moments with generous serving or dark humour, an engrossing plot, smart clues that come true later, and characters with genuine meat and backstories that stay with you long after. Don't miss this instant Brad Pitt Train classic at any cost. I'm going with 4.5 out of 5 stars.