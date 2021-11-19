Movie: Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Cast: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Director: Varun V. Sharma

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Bunty Aur Babli may not have been one of Bollywood's slickest, sexiest or most meticulously planned heist movies in the vein of say Don 2, Dhoom 2, Special 26, Aankhen or Kaante, but it sure as hell was damn entertaining and had a simple charm to it that not only connected big time with the audience back then, but also has kept the movie popular over the years through several successful TV reruns. Now, when a sequel arrives 16 years later, there's obviously going to be some trepidation about the time lapsed and will the makers and cast be able to recreate the innocuous fun of your in a contemporary setting. Well, he good news is that Bunty Aud Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutante Sharvari, is a total hoot, matchings its predecessor toe-to-toe for sheet entertainment.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bunty Aur Babli 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Bunty Aur Babli 2 review...

What's it about

While the old Bunty Aur Babli, Vimmi ( ) and Rakesh Trivedi (Saif Ali Khan), have settled down in an honest life of domesticity, with a kid et al, their past catches up with them when two new con-artists, also posing as Bunty Aur Babli (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari) start pulling off cons with the same MO albeit with the aid of modern technology, leaving the trademark signature at the end to boot. With the cops clueless about the identity of the looters, after suspecting the old B&B, it's up to the old pros to spring back in action and take it upon themselves to nab their clones.

Watch the Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer below:

What's hot

The entries itself set the electric tone from the start – right from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari being presented as Bunty Aur Babli 2.0 to Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan being reintroduced in their worn-out Bunty Aur Babli avatars to Pankaj Tripathi cruising in on the railway tracks, the very onset of all the characters in Bunty Aur Babli 2 screams heroism and mass moments. Plus, the cons are planned as elaborately and entertainingly as the first part. And just like the first part, YRF has shown its smarts to cast exceptional actors like Yashpal Sharma, Asrani and Gopal Datt even in small parts as also to being back some of the old gang like Brijendra Kala and the legendary Prem Chopra. Most importantly, the plotting is sharp, editing is crisp and the pace is brisk; Director Varun V. Sharma makes a very confident feature-film debut.

However, for such outlandish stories to be convincing, the acting needs to be on the money, and it's here where the Bunty Aur Babli sequel shines through most, with Siddhant Chautrvedi as the ideal chameleon, Saif Ali Khan as the perfect middle-aged man, clinging on to his past life, Sharvari making a dream debut (presented as a proper Yash Raj heroine, she couldn't have asked for more), Pankaj Tripathi being a brilliant alternate for Amitabh Bachchan's cop avatar, and, above all, Rani Mukerji proving yet again why she's an eternal star who'll always rule our hearts. Thankfully, the makers have injected the same background score of the first film, knowing better than to tinker with it.

What's not

One thing that Bunty Aur Babli 2 can't shake off, just like in the original, is the ludicrous undercurrent of some of the cons. You really have to suspend disbelief more than needed to get into the cons, as elaborate and entertaining they may be. Even the relationship between the cops and the original Bunty Aur Babli is a bit hard to digest as is Siaf's sudden metamorphosis from potly middle-aged uncle to suave and stylish middle-aged dude. Another major bone of contention is the completely lackluster music, immediately igniting a craving for the evergreen songs of the first part. Also, we understand that the makers were going for a lighthearted tone, and while it works for the most part, it wouldn't have hurt to see a bit of difficulty and uncertainty being added to some of the cons.

BL Verdict

From electrifying entries to elaborate cons, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is immensely entertaining and gleefully amusing even if it pushes the boundaries of silliness and disbelief at times. Saif Ali Khan is perfect as a guy in the throes of mid-life crisis, Siddhant Chaturvedi is a chameleon, Sharvari makes a dream debut as the quintessential YRF heroine, but, above all, it's Rani Mukerji who steals the show once again, reminding us all why she'll be the eternal star who'll forever rule out hearts. This sequel lives up to he charm of the first part in more ways than one. I'm going with 3.5 out of 5 stars.