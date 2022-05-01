CBI 5 The Brain movie review: Mammootty fans praise his performance; call the film ‘decent thriller’

starred CBI 5 The Brain has hit the big screens today. The Malayalam movie is the fifth instalment in the CBI series and fans of the actor were excited to watch him as Sethurama Iyer on the silver screens. The movie is directed by K. Madhu and also stars Mukesh, , and Saikumar. While the critics have given mixed reviews to the film, netizens have also called it just an above-average decent film. However, everyone is praising Mammootty’s performance in it. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's gesture for Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput; they say, 'Sushant ban raha tha kya'

A netizen tweeted, "I witnessed a classic vintage style investigation drama that is tailor made for the present audience. Don't expect HUGE turn of events. Brace for a good turn of events, and I assure you, you will enjoy it so much. #CBI5TheBrain."

Another netizen wrote, "Watched #CBI5TheBrain Above average outing. Flat & very unimpressive 1st half, followed by a decent 2nd half and climax. Everything is okayish (not bad and not perfect) such as writing, making, twist, motive, etc. 3/5 #CBI5 #CBI5Review."

One more Twitter user posted, “#CBI5TheBrain #Mammookka As Usual he Nailed it, the combination scene with #Jagathy chettan was superb and the concept of #BasketKilling was good. The BGM is stunning,#JakesBejoy hats off to you man.”

While reviews and word of mouth is average, it will be interesting to see how much the film will collect at the box office. Mammootty’s last release Bheeshma Parvam was a box office success and it had collected more than Rs. 100 crore at the box office.