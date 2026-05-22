Chand Mera Dil Review: Lakshya-Ananya Panday deliver heartfelt and INTENSELY heavy love story

Chand Mera Dil review: Lakshya and Ananya Panday deliver powerful performances in Vivek Soni's emotionally honest romantic drama that explores the messy, painful reality of modern love without sugarcoating it.

Chand Mera Dil review

Director: Vivek Soni

Cast: Ananya Panday and Lakshya

Rating: 4/5

Chand Mera Dil Review: 'Legendary love stories ki ending tragic hoti hai,' this one line from Chand Mera Dil stayed with me long after leaving the theatre. Directed and written by Vivek Soni, the film kinda feels emotionally honest, a romantic drama that won’t sugar coat love. Starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, it wanders through how messy, painful, and complicated young relationships can get, once real life starts knocking on the door.

Chand Mera Dil story

The story is about Aarav and Chandni, two college students who kind of fall madly in love at 21, like really sudden too. Their romance is meant to be everything young love usually is- intense, dreamy, rebellious , and brimming with hope, at least on paper, in the moment. But once they step into adulthood, all these responsibilities, big ambitions, and lingering personal traumas start to tug them in different directions. Aarav, he keeps fighting his own insecurities and this constant pressure to succeed. Chandni meanwhile is carrying deep emotional bruises from a troublesome childhood, the kind that included domestic violence. At first, it feels like pure passion, sweet and loud, but slowly it turns into something heavier , more draining, like the air itself is harder to breathe, and you can feel it getting exhausting.

Chand Mera Dil does not romanticise love

Chand Mera Dil does not romanticise love. It shows the ugly, tiring, and confusing side of relationships without offering easy fixes. The honesty feels refreshing in today’s Bollywood romance landscape.

Lakshay's career-best performance

Lakshya delivers a career-best performance as Aarav. There’s a quiet intensity in his eyes that speaks volumes even when he’s silent. He captures the frustration, vulnerability, and emotional fatigue of a young man trying to hold everything together so naturally.

Ananya brings depth to Chandni's character

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, completely surprises the audience. She brings real depth and restraint to Chandni, especially in her more vulnerable scenes. Their chemistry feels raw and lived-in, making the relationship believable.

Vivek Soni's direction shines

Vivek Soni’s writing shines, mainly because the dialogues feel sharp, realistic, like something people really say in day to day moments. And the music, especially Shreya Ghoshal’s haunting rendition of the title track during the climax, makes the whole emotional swing hit harder, like a step up almost instantly.

Still, the film does feel a little stretched in the second half, you know. Some scenes start to feel a bit too much, and maybe a tighter edit would have helped a lot, making the pacing smoother.

Final verdict

Chand Mera Dil is not your typical feel-good romance. It’s intense, painful, and deeply human. If you’re tired of glossy love stories and want something real, this one is worth watching. Lakshya and Ananya shine bright, and Vivek Soni proves he has a strong voice in modern romantic storytelling.

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