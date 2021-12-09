Movie: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Aanjjan Srivastav, Kanwaljit Singh, Tanya Abrol, Abhishek Bajaj

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Bollywood doesn't have the best of track records when it come to representing homosexuality, transgenders and queers on screen. In fact, though I don't ascribe to this in other cases, even I'll admit that Bollywood has been largely responsible for perpetuating stereotypes and a wholesale negative outlook against the LGBTQ+ community. The film industry is trying to make amends though, and not just through arthouse projects. Amidst this new curve of redemption arrives Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui like a breath of fresh air. Also Read - Tadap, Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa, 83, Jersey and 5 other big releases headed to the big screen this December

What's it about

Manu ( ) is a power lifter who falls in love with zumba instructor Maanvi ( ). All hell breaks loosed when he realize that he slept with a trans girl, with regressions and ignorance driving a wedge between them, compounded further when his family, too, comes to know the truth.

What's hot

can blow hot and cold as a Director, thankfully, he has one of his much better days when it comes to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The balance he strikes between narrating an extremely sensitive subject in a commercial, entertaining manner, sans any preachiness whatsoever is admirable. Of course, major credit must also be given to his screenplay, co-written with Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe, especially the dialogues, some of which leave a lasting impression and put things into perspective in a mere line. The sex scenes, of which there are plenty pre-interval, are also very tastefully done, never to titillate, and are instrumental to the plot.

Coming to the performances, Vaani Kapoor has improved by leaps and bounds while Ayushmann Khurrana pitches in another breezy act. Veterans Aanjjan Srivastav and Kanwaljit Singh are reliable as ever while the supporting players like Tanya Abrol and Abhishek Bajaj also pull their weight. For a change, the editing in a Bollywood movie is crisp, so kudos to Chandan Arora, and Manoj Lobo's camerawork is serviceable. Credit also to Sachin–Jigar for refraining from any remixes, with two of their songs, Maafi and Kalle Kalle standing out.

What's not

It's high time that the new-age of Bollywood filmmakers comprehended the basic fact that regardless where you set your film, you're making a Hindi film, and it's difficult for people of other states to follow an indigenous lingo. Some sequences in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui bounce over your head because of the excess of Punjabi in the movie. Additionally, while Ayushmann is looking the best he has ever, ripped et al, his physical transformation is still too athletic to pass off convincingly as a heavyweight powerlifter. The pre-climax and climax also come across as a bit gimmicky as compared to the quality that precedes it, plus the change of heart of Ayushmann's family, too, seems hurried.

BL Verdict

Barring a gimmicky climax and a conveniently rushed conclusion, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is like a breath of fresh air, easily Bollywood's most progressive, evolved, and informative mainstream movie on the LGBTQ+ community sans any preachiness whatsoever, with a vastly improved Vaani Kapoor, and reliable as ever Ayushmann Khurrana heading the show. I'm going with 3.5 out of 5 stars