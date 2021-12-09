Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor proudly headline Bollywood's most progressive mainstream entertainer on the LGBTQ+ community

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui critics reviews: Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a power lifter who falls in love with zumba instructor Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor). All hell breaks loosed when he realises that he slept with a trans girl, with regressions and ignorance driving a wedge between them, compounded further when his family, too, comes to know the truth.