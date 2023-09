One of the most highly anticipated film releases of the year, south superstar Raghava Lawrence and National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut’s horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2 released in cinemas today. The Tamil-language film will face a tough box office competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan. Due to a holiday weekend, the film also faces a clash with new releases including Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma’s Fukrey 3. Directed by P. Vasu, the music of Chandramukhi 2 has been composed by Oscar winning composer M.M. Keeravani. If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres, read Chandramukhi 2 Twitter review here. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence film delayed due to THIS reason, reveals director

Chandramukhi 2 plot

The plot of the film revolves around a rich family who returns to their ancestral home and perform the rituals of their family, but unknowingly reawaken a centuries-long feud between the ghosts of Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja. The film marks the second instalment in the Chandramukhi film series, where the ghost of the titular character comes back haunting the former king's family to avenge the death of her beloved.

Chandramukhi 2 cast

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, Chandramukhi 2 features Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, with Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Maria, Suresh Menon and Subiksha Krishnan playing pivotal roles. Notably, the first part featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review: What social media has to say about Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence film

Chandramukhi 2 released in cinemas on September 28, 2023 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. With a runtime of nearly 2 hours and 50 minutes, the film is one of the most highly anticipated movie releases of the year.

If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say about Chandramukhi 2:

#Chandramukhi2 works on all levels it is a family entertainer with amazing music set pieces and bgm the mix of horror and comedy works well #KanganaRanaut is outstanding and so is #ragava and the supporting characters . Mass Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/wdWzBXc2gF — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) September 28, 2023

#chandramukhi2 1st half done... Interval time..!! so far good 1st half.#vadivelu sir comedy ??

Brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence?#KanganaRanaut hasn't entered yet#mahimanambiar cute ?

Interval twist is ??

BGM is good as per the plot..!!

Out and out complete family… pic.twitter.com/gai6ejsLiP — VishuVishteju? (@cutestar1431) September 28, 2023

It’s an interval and till here #Chandramukhi2 is a perfect family film with the brilliant acting of #RaghavaLawrence

The first half has a strong hold

The pre ???????? ????????? are?? ? ?

Unexpected twist, Great surprise & treat awaiting for Kangana's fans pic.twitter.com/ilfY0vFY0K — Mr.Achiever (@MrAchiever0925) September 28, 2023

#Chandramukhi2FromSep28#Chandramukhi2 #Chandramukhi2Review

First half: Interesting plot with a couple of jump scares. Keeravani Sir Bgms ? but song's ?

Interval block & twist ? #Kangana yet to enter. Lawrance did a cake walk. pic.twitter.com/BUtoqF0hmX — Dr.Sandeep Banavath (@Sandeep888577) September 28, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 OTT rights, platform and release date

Reportedly, the OTT rights of Chandramukhi 2 have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a substantial amount. The film is expected to release on OTT 6 weeks after its theatrical release.